"Bengaluru FC shouldn't be where it is right now" - Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ahead of clash with Chennaiyin FC | Indian Super League 2023-24

Bengaluru FC visit the Marina Arena in Chennai to take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday.

Bengaluru are going through a torrid run of form of late, and come into this game on the back of a shattering 0-4 defeat against Mumbai City.

Chennaiyin too are not in the finest of fettle and will battle it out against the Blues for bragging rights in this game. Bengaluru will take a lot of confidence from the 3-1 win that they got over them at the same venue when they last visited in January.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is one of the pillars of the club, knows that the road ahead will not be easy for them. Addressing the media ahead of the game, Sandhu acknowledged that the distractions have to be minimalised.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I've been through situations like this before in my previous clubs and also at this club. As a senior member, I think it's very important to make sure everyone in the dressing room is not distracted or too confused,” Sandhu stated.

“In these situations, the message always is and has been to focus on what is required, and at this time, what is required is for us to listen to the coach and make sure all the instructions that are given by him (are followed). We follow it without question and give 100% because that's what our job is to do and bring justice to what the club stands for. In my opinion, Bengaluru FC shouldn't be where it is right now. I know it in my heart, and hopefully, we can change it,” he added.

"We are just waiting for that spark, that turnaround" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Bengaluru have not been as defensively solid this season as they had been in the past, and this is one of the many ailments that plague them.

Having conceded a whopping 16 goals in the league so far, they are second only to their opponents of the night, who have conceded the highest- 18.

This will be a battle between two fragile-looking defences, and Sandhu, for one, will want to be on top of his game between the goalposts on Wednesday. However, he insisted that the morale in the side was not flagging.

“Morale is always good because we know how much we can give and how much we are capable of doing. There are a lot more things that I think all of us can do. And we are just waiting for that spark, that turnaround," said Sandhu.

"Hopefully, this can be the regeneration and new start for us to get back on track, just like last year when it happened for us. So, we just need to be patient and make sure that we are listening to the instructions given by the coach, be ready, and be available in the best shape possible,” he concluded.