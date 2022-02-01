Bengaluru FC rope in defender Yaya Banana till the end of the ISL 2021-22 season

Bengaluru FC have acquired the services of Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The Blues made the announcement on Tuesday. The new recruit is expected to replace Yrondu Musavu-King in the squad.

Bengaluru FC are currently placed fourth in the ISL with 20 points from 14 games. They face Jamshedpur FC in their next clash that is set to take place on February 5. The addition of Banana is expected to strengthen the Blues defensive unit.

Yaya Banana began his career at Achille FC Yaounde in Cameroon. But the Maroua-born defender went to Tunisia in 2009 as a youngster to play for Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Banana made the move to France three years later, signing for FC Sochaux-Montbellard.

Banana joined Shabab Al-Ordon in Jordan in 2020 after spells with Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland and Platanias, Olympiacos, and Panionios in Greece.

The 30-year-old also has ample international experience having played for Cameroon at both U20 and senior level. At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Banana scored in their opening match against Guinea-Bissau before bowing out to Nigeria in Round of 16.

"Can’t wait to meet my new teammates" - Yaya Banana after completing his move to Bengaluru FC

Following the announcement signing, Yaya Banana expressed his elation about joining the new project. The Lions defender said he was excited to meet his new teammates and contribute for the remainder of the season.

“I’m very happy to sign for Bengaluru FC. The ambition is simple, and that is to finish the season well and in the top four. Coach Marco made me understand that with my experience of playing in Europe and Africa, I can contribute until the end of the season. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and to do well in the remaining games,” said Banana in a club statement.

Meanwhile, head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli also lauded the new recruit. After a difficult start to the season, Bengaluru FC have recently returned to their high-flying best.

"It was during the COVID outbreak in the squad where we lost several players, that we took the decision to sign Yaya. We also lost a key player in King through injury for the season and we had to make sure we covered that position."

The German gaffer further added:

"In Yaya, we have a good player to do that for us. He has the experience of playing in clubs around the world and for the Cameroon national team, with whom he was part of the Top XI players in the Group Stages of the 2019 African Cup of Nations."

He signed off by saying:

"He has a good attitude on and off the pitch, and the ability to strengthen and stabilize our defense while helping our young players develop, as we enter a crucial phase in the competition. I wish him the best and we’re looking forward to have him join training at the earliest."

