Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu extends contract until 2028

Bengaluru FC have announced that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has signed a contract extension at the club until 2028. The 31-year-old keeper has been a part of the Blues since 2017 and has been an influential figure in his time at the club.

Gurpreet helped his side finish first in the Indian Super League (ISL) during his first year at the club. Although they lost the finals, he had a memorable season.

Following their disappointing end to the campaign, Bengaluru FC topped the league standings yet again during the 2018-19 season and went a step further by securing the coveted ISL trophy this time around.

The former East Bengal keeper was at the heart of their success, winning the Golden Glove with a save percentage of 78.9 (second highest in the league). In the 2019-20 season, Gurpreet kept 10 clean sheets and won the Golden Glove for the second time.

The Bengaluru FC custodian is also India’s first-choice keeper, having made his international debut in 2011. He has since made 56 appearances for the country.

The Blues faithful will be delighted that their star keeper has decided to stay with the club as he will have a huge part to play in the club's future.

Bengaluru FC will rely on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to achieve the playoff berth

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has extended his Bengaluru FC contract. {PC: Twitter/GurpreetGK]

It has certainly been a rollercoaster of a season for Bengaluru FC. While they started the campaign poorly, they have bounced back in style. With four consecutive victories, the Blues are on the path to achieving the playoff spots, but they still have plenty to do.

Their defense has been a prime reason for their turnaround in form. They have conceded just three goals in their last four outings, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu keeping one clean sheet in the process. He will have a significant role to play between the posts if Bengaluru FC are to finish in the top six.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu @GurpreetGK What’s a second five year stint with the same football club in India? Unthinkable? Unprecedented? Unorthodox? Unreal? Then again, when have we been fans of the ordinary? #2028 #GSS1 What’s a second five year stint with the same football club in India? Unthinkable? Unprecedented? Unorthodox? Unreal? Then again, when have we been fans of the ordinary? #2028 #GSS1 https://t.co/8o5ElAkqeP

Earlier, the Blues also announced that Albert Roca will take over as technical consultant and that former player Darren Caldeira will be the club’s director of football. Tying down Gurpreet Singh Sandhu until 2028 is undoubtedly a boost as they look to rebuild following a few seasons of struggles.

Poll : 0 votes