Bengaluru FC's Javi Hernandez reflects on a memorable first season and opens up about the Spanish influence in India 

Over the years, several Spanish talents have graced the Indian Super League (ISL), be it with their flair and wizardry on the ball or their aggressive approach to defending. One among those is Javi Hernandez, whose artistry and technical prowess appear to be a cut above the rest every time he steps onto the football field.

Having already played for three Indian clubs in as many years, Hernandez made a move from Odisha FC to Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2022-23 season. A successful start in the Durand Cup, however, was not replicated in the initial stages of the Indian Super League campaign.

As a chief architect in attack, the 33-year-old did not contribute to the goals in his first five games, with the Blues winning just one of those fixtures. The season looked bleak at the end of 2022, as they lost eight of their twelve games.

But as Hernandez found his rhythm and began orchestrating the proceedings, Bengaluru FC also found another gear, igniting a remarkable turnaround. In many ways, Hernandez’s form acted as the catalyst in the Blues' transformation.

Goals and assists at crucial junctures followed, resulting in victories after victories. The team’s phenomenal run was certainly unheard of in the ISL.

Quizzed by Sportskeeda about what clicked for Bengaluru FC, Hernandez, in an interaction with selected media outlets, cited the team’s undying belief to keep going despite the poor results.

He said:

"I think everyone in the club believed that we can do it and win the final matches. We won the game against NorthEast United in January and got the confidence to keep winning again. Everyone in the club knew that we had really good players and a team, so we kept believing until the end of the season. We achieved ten wins in a row and that was very difficult, but we deserved it as a whole."

Despite their astonishing run of form, Bengaluru FC fell short in the final hurdle. Javi’s former team ATK Mohun Bagan defeated them on penalties in the ISL final, while Odisha FC overcame BFC’s challenge in the Hero Super Cup finals.

However, according to the Spaniard, the Blues cannot overlook the hard work behind the scenes to reach the final stages of the competitions.

He continued:

"It was very difficult, especially in the ISL in the final because we were leading in regulation time, and ultimately losing in the penalties was very hard for everyone. But after a few days of thinking about the season, the team must be proud. We started this season very badly, which put us in a difficult situation, and then we turned it around to go on a winning run."

While Bengaluru FC’s mentality was a key factor for the change in fortunes, credit has to be given to head coach Simon Grayson for his tactical shifts to adapt to different opponents.

The English manager largely utilized a back-five structure but was also bold to alter to a back-four system when the situation called for it.

Javi credited the team’s versatility and Grayson’s understanding of his players’ strengths as the main reason behind the squad’s ability to quickly respond to the evolving dynamics of the games.

The Spaniard elaborated:

"We have players who can play in different positions. For me, I can play in midfield, sometimes I can also play as a winger, or like last season, I can also play as a striker. It is the same for Sunil (Chhetri) and several others as well. I think we have a good set of players and versatile ones, so that’s why it is easier for us to adapt to different systems."

The former Odisha FC man ended the season with six goals and five assists to his name. His ability to make a consistent impact left an indelible mark on the team.

“It's great for both Spanish and Indian football” – Javi Hernandez on La Liga’s efforts to develop football in India

Before moving to the ISL, Javi Hernandez played in Romania and Poland. He was also a part of the highly esteemed Real Madrid youth teams and represented the Spain under-19 side back in 2008.

Hernandez has rubbed shoulders with global superstars like Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata to name a few.

Flourishing in a club like Real Madrid is unquestionably a difficult task, and Hernandez spoke about the challenges he faced as a youngster in one of the world’s biggest clubs, saying:

"You have everything you want in the club. Real Madrid are the best team in the world, so you learn a lot, but when you leave the club, it is difficult. I was at the best club not only in terms of the first team but also in the second and the youth teams.

"After this, I went to different teams in Spain and for the last eight or nine years I’ve been playing in different countries. But I learned a lot at the Real Madrid academy and I have tried to put it into practice in my next clubs."

Spain and India have a special connection in terms of football, with the country having the highest representation of foreign players in the ISL. Several clubs from Spain have also invested and taken initiatives to develop grassroots football in India.

Hernandez, a player who began his career in La Liga, opened up about the organization’s effort to enrich the footballing culture in India.

He stated:

"It is very important. Recently, the Indian under-17 team also came here to Spain to play against the Spanish clubs. It is a different style of football in Spain compared to India and there are a lot of quality and technical players grown from a very young age. It is good for India to compete against these clubs because football in India is starting to develop in the last few years. So, it is great for both Spanish and Indian football. "

Asked about why Spanish players and coaches appear to settle quickly in the Indian Super League compared to other countries, he revealed:

"Every year, there are new coaches and players from Spain in the Indian Super League. I think it’s because the first players and coaches to come to India like Tiri and several others did really well and have been consistent as well. I feel that’s why clubs in India are looking for Spanish players in terms of their first choice. "

Javi Hernandez has achieved massive success in India. But instead of seeking new horizons, his hunger to achieve more trophies in India remains unquenched. He is eager to play a vital role for Bengaluru FC and go one step further this time around.

