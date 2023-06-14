Bengaluru FC secure the services of Halicharan Narzary from Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC have announced the arrival of Halicharan Narzary from Hyderabad FC. The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2026, the Nizams announced on Wednesday, June 14.

Narzary began his career in 2010 with I-League club Pailan Arrows before moving to Dempo SC. After impressing in the I-League, he was roped in by FC Goa in the first year of ISL, where he only made three appearances.

Ahead of the 2015 ISL campaign, he made a choice to join NorthEast United FC, in search of regular playing opportunities. Initially signed on loan, Narzary made a commendable 28 appearances for the Highlanders over the course of three years.

Prior to joining Hyderabad FC for the 2020-21 campaign, Narzary donned the jerseys of both Kerala Blasters FC and Chennayin FC. Notably, he played a pivotal role in Hyderabad FC's triumph in clinching the 2021-22 ISL Shield and propelled the team to the semi-finals in the following season.

Overall, he amassed 53 appearances for the Nizams, scoring and assisting eight times for the club. His performances have significantly improved in recent years and he will hope to replicate his form at Bengaluru FC.

"Decided to move to BFC as it’s one of the best clubs in India" - Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary has been a journeyman in the Indian Super League and is certainly ready for another new challenge.

Speaking to Bengaluru FC media after signing his contract, the winger discussed the reason behind the move and his aspirations.

"I’m excited to join Bengaluru FC, although I am sure that it will be a lot of hard work for me to take my place in the team, he said. My target is to reach as many finals as possible and give everything I can for this badge. I have decided to move to BFC as it’s one of the best clubs in India, in my opinion, and I want to learn as much as I can from this experience. "

It will be interesting to witness how Simon Grayson utilizes Narzary’s skillsets as the Bengaluru FC head coach preferred playing without wide players last season.

Nonetheless, Grayson has also used a 4-3-3 formation, prioritizing the presence of quick wingers capable of delivering early crosses. Narzary unquestionably fits the bill in that regard and will hope to cement his place in the starting lineup.

With the departures of several key players including Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Bruno Ramiers, and Roy Krishna, the Blues will be on the market once again to add experienced players who can add value to the team.

