Bengaluru FC secure vital victory over East Bengal FC thanks to Javi Hernandez's moment of brilliance | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC secured a narrow 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 4.

The first half saw goals from Naorem Mahesh Singh and Sunil Chhetri. But it was Javi Hernandez's mesmerizing strike that ultimately sealed Bengaluru FC's first points of the season.

The Blues were forced to make a few changes, with Roshan Singh and Suresh Singh suspended for the game. However, manager Simon Grayson was able to call Sunil Chhetri to the starting lineup, while also handing a debut to the 20-year-old Harsh Parte.

The hosts certainly started the game strongly but were caught off-guard by East Bengal's counter-attack in the 15th minute. Nandhakumar Selar found space in the midfield and threaded an inch-perfect through ball to Naorem Mahesh Singh. The winger remarkably wriggled past Slavko Damjanovic and Jessel Carneiro before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Nevertheless, Bengaluru FC swiftly reaped the rewards of their start, responding within four minutes of Mahesh Singh's goal. Sunil Chhetri engaged in a give-and-go sequence with Javi Hernandez and was subsequently fouled in the penalty area. The Bengaluru captain himself assumed responsibility for the spot-kick and successfully registered his first goal of the new season.

Following the goal, the match evolved into an end-to-end contest, with both teams creating opportunities. Jose Pardo nearly doubled the score for East Bengal FC. His long-range free-kick was deflected by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into the path of Nandhakumar, who found the back of the net. However, his goal was disallowed due to offside.

As the halftime whistle blew, the score remained even, with both sides having opportunities to net their second goal of the evening.

Javi Hernandez’s spectacular goal seals all three points for Bengaluru FC

The beginning of the second half was scrappy but around the hour mark, East Bengal started to assert their dominance.

Mahesh Singh continued to showcase his ability, and he orchestrated the first notable opportunity of the half. After dribbling past Carneiro, he executed a pinpoint pass to Nandhakumar, who failed to capitalize on his close-range chance.

Nandhakumar had another chance to score, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again thwarted his attempt. Ryan Williams also had a half-chance on the other end of the pitch for Bengaluru FC.

The Blues eventually capitalized on East Bengal's missed opportunities. Javi Hernandez scored an awe-inspiring overhead kick goal that propelled his team into the lead in the 72nd minute. The Spaniard's goal was an absolute masterpiece, leaving the stadium in a state of ecstatic disbelief.

Following the goal, Bengaluru FC resorted to a more defensive approach and certainly did well to protect their lead and secure all three points.

This is their first victory of the season, while East Bengal suffered their first defeat of the campaign.