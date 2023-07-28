Bengaluru FC set to sign Keziah Veendorp for the 2023-24 season: Reports

Bengaluru FC, in their attempt to seal the deal for their last foreigner's slot for the upcoming season, are all set to sign Keziah Veendorp.

The versatility of the player has enticed the backroom staff at the Kanteerava Stadium, and it is only the paper works that are pending, according to sources.

The central midfielder arrives from FC Emmen, who have been relegated to the Eerste Divise from the Eredivisie at the end of last season. The Dutchman, who is a product of the Groningen Academy, moved to Emmen in 2017.

He has made a whopping 173 appearances for the club and it will undoubtedly be a rather tough decision for him to shift base to Bengaluru. Veendorp, of Moluccan descent, plays as a central midfielder but can be trusted to man the heart of the defense as well. It is this quality of his that will endear him to manager Simon Grayson.

Keziah Veendorp will lend versatility to Bengaluru FC's midfield and defense this season

Bengaluru have already made a couple of whopping signings in recent times including striker Curtis Main and midfielder Ryan Edwards. The addition of Veendorp to their squad will boost their depth tremendously. He can be rotated in midfield and also be asked to play as a central defender, which will allow the fluidity of the attack to build.

One of the biggest positives that Veendorp can give to the Blues is his ability to keep the attack flowing when in possession of the ball. Manager Grayson can try a shape-shifting formation as and when possession goes out of hand, and the 26-year-old can play a critical role in ensuring this transition of play.

While playing as a holding midfielder when chasing the ball, he can quickly shift to being a central defender when in possession. No doubt Grayson must have thought of this before giving the green light for Bengaluru FC to chase Veendorp. Manolo Marquez had often used Brazilian Joao Victor to a similar effect at Hyderabad FC in the 2022-23 season.

Veendorp will also bring with him a wealth of experience from the Eredivisie, and this will allow the young players in the squad at Bengaluru FC to learn from him and grow as well. Having played for the Netherlands at the Under-17 level, he knows what it takes to succeed at the top tier of football, and this winning mindset will surely help the Blues.