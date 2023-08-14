Bengaluru FC settle for a stalemate against Indian Air Force in their Durand Cup 2023 opener

Defending champions Bengaluru FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Indian Air Force FT after falling behind first half at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday, August 14. Despite both Group C sides not having the firepower many have come to expect from these fixtures, it unraveled as a gripping affair.

Picking out an experimental lineup for their opening match of the tournament, coach Bibiano Fernandes named a starting XI with plenty of exciting young talents. In comparison, Indian Air Force stuck to their trusted guns, who were downed to a 0-2 defeat by Gokulam Kerala FC.

From the first whistle, it was a tightly-contested affair with Bengaluru dominating the possession while the opposition relied on their counter-attacking system. Edmund Lalrindika was seemingly the most potent of the Blues Colts' attackers.

In the ninth minute, the winger broke down the left flank and unleashed a low effort at the near post. The ball rolled wide off the target but the goalkeeper wouldn't have a chance if the effort was within the frame of the goal.

The Air Force side racked up an unexpected lead in the 20th minute, completely against the run of play. Parag Shrivas made a meal of dealing with a timid-looking cross and Vivek Kumar pounced on the loose ball before tucking it home.

The schoolboy error left the ISL outfit stunned and they were on the verge of conceding again when Vivek got through on goal six minutes later. Edmund continued to chip away at the IAFFT defense, with Dinesh being forced into making a massive save in the 29th minute.

Parag looked nervous throughout the first half, botching another simple backpass, which forced Sahil Poonia to rush out and clear the ball. Although Bibiano's men increased the intensity considerably, they went into the half-time break trailing the tie.

Bengaluru FC switch gears to equalize against Indian Air Force in the second half

Seemingly buoyed by some words from Bibiano Fernandes at the break, Bengaluru FC dominate great panache on the ball after the break. To the surprise of many, Edmund Lalrindika was taken off right after but the chances didn't dry up.

In the 59th minute, all of BFC's prayers were finally announced when Salam Johnson Singh hammered home the ball from the right flank before it was deflected into the net by a defensive body. The Blues continued to create quality chances after bagging the equalizer as IAFFT had seemingly gone into a shell.

Despite the composed build-up play, the Bengaluru youngsters lacked the cutting edge in the final third. In the 88th minute, Robin Yadav almost got the ISL club ahead with a diving header but his effort thumped into the post and the chance went begging.

While the Blues looked to earn the victory, their efforts were too little too late.