Bengaluru FC sign Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King for 2021 AFC Cup

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC has signed Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King for the 2021 AFC Cup. The 29-year-old played for French Ligue 2 club Le Mans in the 2019/20 season before being released.

Musavu-King has played in top clubs across Europe like Granada (Spain), Lorient, and Toulouse (both France). He also has 14 international caps for Gabon's senior national team, having made his debut in 2013 in the World Cup Qualifiers against Congo.

When it comes to foreign central defenders, Bengaluru FC only has Juanan for the 2021 AFC Cup. Musavu-King is likely to partner him during the continental tournament in the heart of the team's defense. Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, and Erik Paartalu are the other foreigners Bengaluru FC have in their ranks.

HE'S OURS! 🇬🇦 The Blues have signed Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King on a deal that runs through the end of the current season. #RoyalBlue 👑 #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/IyCUNu0QvD — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 10, 2021

Musavu-King was delighted on signing for Bengaluru FC and said:

“I had a chat with coach Pezzaiuoli about how he wants to play and his expectations of me. I have been looking forward to this new challenge. I have to thank the director, the coach, and the club for opening their doors to me. I’m eager to join my new teammates soon."

New coach Marco Pezzaiuoli will manage Bengaluru FC for the 2021 AFC Cup

Bengaluru FC had an underwhelming ISL campaign this season. (Image Credits: ISL Media)

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be at the helm for Bengaluru FC at the 2021 AFC Cup. They will begin their campaign by facing either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police on 14th April at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Pezzaiuoli spoke about Musavu-King's signing and said:

“I am very happy that King has joined the BFC family. He is a fantastic personality who brings experience with him. having played in France and Italy. I am certain the dressing room will benefit from this. King is a young, versatile player, who can play in a number of different positions which gives us an advantage with different systems."

"At 29, he’s in the prime of his career and we’re adding a defensively strong player with a quality range of passes. He is someone who will stabilize our defence and strengthen the team,” Pezzaiouli added.

Bengaluru FC will begin their preparations for the 2021 AFC Cup this week. The 2019 ISL champions failed to qualify for the previous edition of the tournament and will be looking for redemption.