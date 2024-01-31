Bengaluru FC have announced the acquisition of Nikhil Poojary from Hyderabad FC on the January transfer deadline day.

The departures from Hyderabad FC continue as Poojary now joins his former teammates Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, and Rohit Danu in Bengaluru. Earlier, Odisha FC and FC Goa announced the signings of Hitesh Sharma and Nim Dorjee, respectively.

From Bengaluru FC’s perspective, Poojary’s signing will significantly bolster their team, as they have been seeking defensive reinforcements since the summer transfer window. The acquisition of two established Indian internationals to improve the defense is indeed a statement move, particularly late in the transfer window.

Expand Tweet

Poojary, who represented India in the AFC Asian Cup, will immediately join training and could potentially make his debut for the Blues against Punjab FC on Saturday, February 3.

The full-back had a successful four-and-a-half-year stint with Hyderabad FC. During his time there, he made 86 appearances for the Nawabs, scoring once and providing four assists, while also clinching the ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

Poojary’s versatility, coupled with his experience, will be invaluable for head coach Gerrard Zaragoza as they look to secure playoff spots following a lackluster start to the season.

Bengaluru FC show ambition to challenge the frontrunners

Before the start of the new season, Bengaluru FC seemed to have a strong squad. However, the team lacked the optimal balance required to compete against top opponents.

Their attack, notably featuring Sunil Chhetri, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Ryan Williams, appeared potent, capable of causing problems for any defense. Nevertheless, their inexperienced defense consistently proved to be their Achilles’ heel, prompting them to secure the services of two of the league’s top defenders from India.

Such ambition was certainly absent in the summer, but the management has evidently responded in some manner.

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal took to the social media platform X to express his delight and confidence in his team following the completion of these two signings.

"Locked, loaded and ready for the second half of the season - nothing short of winning is what I’ll settle for - Karnataka’s best is coming home as well and the boys are raring to go and so are all of us at Bengaluru FC. Hope everyone is as excited as I am. Let’s do this together Bengaluru," he tweeted.

Currently, Bengaluru FC occupy the ninth position in the table with 11 points, but they are within striking distance of the final playoff spots, trailing both Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC by just one point.