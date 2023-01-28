Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Sivasakthi capitalizes on CFC's defensive errors to push the Blues into the Top 6 | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC capitalized on an abysmal first-half showing from Chennaiyin FC to win 3-1 in the ISL 2022-23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

Sivasakthi Narayan scored a brace while Rohit Kumar bagged a goal for Bengaluru FC in the first 45 minutes itself. Although Edwin Sydney Vanspaul pulled a goal back in the second half, it was too little too late for the Marina Machans to script a comeback.

After some light sparring in the opening exchanges, the game was seemingly heading towards a cautious start. However, in the 15th minute, a blistering counterattack from Bengaluru stunned the visitors.

Chennaiyin won a corner kick and despite their defensive partners being under threat, the BFC attackers were completely switched on.

After the corner was neutralized, Roy Krishna spotted his partner Sivasakthi unmarked in his own half. The Fiji international hooved the ball up the field before the young Indian forward raced from deep inside his own half to slot past Samik Mitra. The Blues took the lead with Sree Kanteerava applauding the individual brilliance of the 22-year-old.

The young man wasn't done yet. Chennaiyin's defense committed another defensive lapse in the 23rd minute and Siva was quick to pick Jiteshwor Singh's pocket and chip the ball over the onrushing CFC custodian. Simon Grayson's side were cruising away with the match and Sivasakthi was at the heart of everything good about the BFC side.

The Marina Machans and Thomas Brdaric were left stunned but matters only got worse. Julius Duker was outmuscled by Rohit Kumar just outside the Chennaiyin box while receiving a pass from Samik. The Indian midfielder held his nerves after winning the ball and threaded it through the legs of the goalkeeper to put Bengaluru FC three goals up.

Furthermore, just before the half-time whistle, Sivasakthi had an opportunity to seal his hat-trick when Samik Mitra made a meal of a regulation clearance. However, Fallou Diagne stepped in with a crucial block. Chennaiyin went into the break trailing by three goals.

Bengaluru FC ride out the storm from Chennaiyin FC in the second half

Thomas Brdaric took some stern measures after the break, making three quickfire substitutions. Edwin Vanspaul, Kwame Karikari, and Gurmukh Singh came on for Vincy Barretto, Fallou Diagne, and Anirudh Thapa. The team gained some impetus after the fresh legs came on.

Bengaluru FC were pinned down by pressure from the visitors and ultimately all the domination paid off in the 59th minute. Substitute Edwin Vanspaul pulled a goal back for the Marina Machans with a stunning strike from inside the opposition box.

Chennai still had a lot of miles to cover if they were to complete a comeback. After the much-awaited introduction of talismanic Abdenasser El Khayati, the visitors strung together some quality chances for the visitors. However, the scoreline read 3-1 at the final whistle.

With the victory, Bengaluru have broken into knockout berths for the first time since October. They are now sixth in the standings with 22 points from 16 matches. Meanwhile, Brdaric's side are eighth and the sun is steadily setting on their knockout hopes.

