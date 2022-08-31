Pedro Manzi is all set to sign for Bengaluru United

Bengaluru United are all set to rope in Pedro Manzi from Rajasthan United FC. A source close to the development has confirmed that he has signed a short-term deal with the club. The signing may be announced very soon by the club.

Pedro Manzi started his football career for the Espanyol youth team. He later went on to play for other Spanish clubs like Uni Las Palmas, Atletico Granadilla, SD Tenisca, Ibarra, Estrella CF and CE Hospitalet. In 2018, Chennai City FC roped him in as a foreign recruit. He played 23 matches for them, scoring 26 goals. He won the I-League Golden Boot for that edition

In 2020, he made a move to Albrex Niigata. He played eight matches for them in the J2 league but failed to score. In the 2020-21 season, he returned to India after signing for Mohammedan SC. He played eight matches for them, scoring six goals.

In 2021, Pedro was drafted into Nepal Super League outfit Biratnagar City FC, where he scored four goals in six matches. Last season he was with Rajasthan United FC where he scored three goals in 12 matches.

Bengaluru United FC have appointed Khalid Jamil as their head coach

Bengaluru United FC missed out on promotion to the I-League by a whisker last season. But this time they are trying to do something better. They have already roped in Khalid Jamil as their head coach and Mihir Sawant as their goalkeeping coach.

The Karnataka club recently roped in Mohamad Kadouh from Victory SC. They have also secured the signing of former Northeast United FC centre-back Nabin Rabha and former Mohammedan right-back Rakesh Pradhan.

Bengaluru United have a strategic partnership with Sevilla FC in Spain and may travel there for pre-season training.

They are also in talks with a popular foreign centre-back and may announce his signing very soon.

