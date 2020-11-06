Bio-bubble for ISL 2020-21 is difficult, but we are grateful to have football back: Igor Angulo

36-year-old Igor Angulo is viewed by many as a replacement for the recently-departed Ferran Corominas. The latter is the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the tournament having won the Golden Boot on two occasions. However, Igor Angulo, who last played in Poland, is confident ahead of the start of the season.

Speaking about his tryst with the Indian Super League, Angulo said, "We have been training for the last two weeks. I was happy to score a goal in the first match as well.

"The bio bubble is difficult, but we are grateful to be healthy and doing our job and be safe. Obviously, it is not easy since we are locked in our rooms in the hotel. We need to be strong mentally. But we know the situation around the world, we are happy to play and do our job."

Igor Angulo also went on to add that the presence of his family made the bio bubble a lot more manageable.

"My wife and daughter are here with me. Their presence is very important to me. For me, my family is super important and they wanted to come with me. They make it easier for me."

If Igor Angulo can adapt, then so can we: Lenny Rodrigues

Lenny Rodrigues, also known in many circles as Mr. Goa, went on to state that the situation was not as ideal but football would need to be played regardless.

"We are in a difficult situation, but we follow the protocols. You have to adjust even though you are in Goa. But this is life, and you have to go on, I adapted just like any other player. Igor came from Spain, and we are already here. So if he can do it, we also can."

FC Goa face off against Bengaluru FC in their first match of the new ISL campaign on November 22.