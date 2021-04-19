Bipin Singh extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Indian winger Bipin Singh has committed his future to Mumbai City FC by penning a new long-term deal with the reigning ISL champions. It will keep him at the club until May 2025, Mumbai City FC announced on Monday.

Bipin has made 44 appearances for the Islanders since making his debut against Jamshedpur FC in 2017. The 26-year-old has so far found the net a total of seven times for the club.

"We're delighted to announce that Bipin Singh has extended his stay with #TheIslanders until May 2025", a tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read.

Bipin Singh was in fine touch in the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), having made 19 appearances for the Islanders this season. He scored five goals and provided his teammates with four successful assists.

The 26-year-old played a vital role in their title victory this season. Bipin was exceptional for Mumbai City FC as he provided his side with key passes, dribbles, and interceptions in every single game he played.

While signing the contract, Bipin Singh was happy that the coach showed trust in him.

“I cannot express my joy enough to be able to extend my stay here with Mumbai City. Since joining the club in 2018, I’ve felt right at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer and a better person too. I feel like I am in the best shape and in the best moment of my career and a lot of the credit goes to the trust the club, Sergio Lobera, my teammates, and the fans have shown in me,” Bipin Singh said.

Further, the player spoke about the historic ISL season for Mumbai City FC, where they bagged the ISL Trophy as well as the ISL Shield.

“The ambition at Mumbai City is to be at the top, to win silverware and I feel proud to have been a part of such a historic season with the club, winning the double. I honestly believe that this is only the beginning. I want to win more games, more trophies with Mumbai City, enjoy plenty more successes and be a part of this special family for a long time to come,” he added.