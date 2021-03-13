Bipin Singh's winning goal clinches maiden ISL title for Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC clinched the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 title after edging ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-1 in the summit clash in Goa on Saturday.

The Mariners went ahead with a David Williams strike, while the Islanders restored parity through a Tiri own goal. Bipin Singh found the net in the 89th minute to win the maiden ISL title for Sergio Lobera and Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC struggle to settle down in the first half

ATK Mohun Bagan FC began the game on a positive note. The combination of Roy Krishna and David Williams put intense pressure on the Mumbai City FC defense right from the word go. The Mariners used the wings to their advantage and created a few half-chances in the first ten minutes.

The Islanders then had a penalty appeal turned down in the 11th minute. Adam Le Fondre's backheel set up Bipin Singh, who was brought down by Pritam Kotal in the box. But the referee was not interested.

Constant pressure from the Mariners finally paid off. Mumbai City FC lost the ball in their own half and allowed David Williams to shoot from inside the box to put the Mariners ahead in the 18th minute.

However, the Mariners' joy was short-lived. A trademark long-range pass from Ahmed Jahouh took ATK Mohun Bagan by surprise and it hit an on-rushing Tiri to roll into the back of the net in the 29th minute.

Mumbai City FC left-back Amey Ranawade then collided with Subhasish Bose while going for the ball towards the end of a dramatic first half. Ranawade had to be hospitalized after a concussion as a result of the collision.

Mumbai City FC look stronger and sharper in the second half

Mumbai City FC looked tactically and structurally poised in the second half. They did not allow any space for the Mariners as they did in the first half.

Hugo Boumous missed an absolute sitter in the 55th minute when Arindam Bhattacharya parried an Adam Le Fondre shot to his feet. The French-Moroccan had an empty net to slot the ball into, but skied it into the orbit.

Amrinder Singh then made an important save in the 72nd minute. Manvir Singh set up Javier Hernandez, whose long-distance attempt rattled the woodwork yet again off Singh's save.

Bipin Singh scored the winner for Mumbai City FC (Image courtesy: ISL)

As the pace slowed down, both teams looked set to take the match into extra time. But substitute Bartholomew Ogbeche had other ideas. He chased a loose ball and beat Arindam Bhattacharya on the run to set up Bipin Singh for the final shot. The Manipuri winger placed it beyond the reach of Arindam and won the title for Mumbai City FC with less than a minute to go in regulation time.

What next for Mumbai City FC?

Mumbai City FC became the second team in ISL history to win the title after finishing top of the league stage as well. Sergio Lobera's men will play the AFC Champions League 2022 Group Stage while ATK Mohun Bagan FC will be part of the AFC Cup 2022 qualifiers Round 2.