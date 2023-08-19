Bodoland FC achieved a significant milestone on Saturday (August 19) as they defeated Odisha FC 2-1, thereby clinching their first Durand Cup victory.

The Juggernauts took the lead through Pungte Lapung, but Bodoland came from behind with goals from Maneshwar Mushahary and Zacharie Mbenda securing their first points in the competition.

Amid another bout of heavy rain in Kokrajhar, the pitch faced significant waterlogging and the conditions were largely unfavorable for the players. Nevertheless, the game continued, with both sides looking to take control of the proceedings.

Odisha FC started on the front foot, yet a genuine scoring opportunity only materialized around the 20th-minute juncture. Lapung dribbled past the defender before teeing up Aphaboa Singh. However, Singh's attempt from close range narrowly missed the mark even though it tested the goalkeeper.

Bodoland FC grew into the game and had their first chance in the 30th minute. Ajantha Rabha found space in the middle of the park and unleashed a powerful shot. However, goalkeeper Niraj Kumar positioned himself well and parried away the strike to keep the scores level.

The best opportunity of the half fell to Bodoland's forward, Nicodim. Displaying deft skill, he wriggled past a defender and found himself facing only the goalkeeper, but surprisingly, failed to hit the target.

A defensive lapse on Odisha FC's part led to another scoring chance for Bodoland. However, they squandered a golden opportunity yet again. On this occasion, Jigyas Deka completely mishit his shot despite having only the goalkeeper to beat.

It was a cagey half, with both sides having chances to take the lead. Despite these chances, the score remained level at halftime, with each side registering two shots on goal.

Bodoland FC secure three points after a thrilling second half

Bodoland began the second half with intent and they had the ball inside the net around the hour mark. However, the referee ruled it out as captain Didwm Hazowary was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Niraj Kumar before scoring with a deft flick.

The Kalinga Warriors, however, took the lead in the 62nd minute against the run of play. Aphaboa Singh found space on the right flank and he teed up Pungte Lapung, who guided the ball beyond the stranded goalkeeper.

Bodoland upped their intensity and began posing problems for Odisha in search of the equalizer. Odisha's custodian Niraj Kumar came to the rescue once again for his team. The goalkeeper swiftly advanced off his line, spreading himself to make an impressive save from Maneshwar Mushahary's close-range attempt.

Nevertheless, Maneshwar found the back of the net with a well-placed looping header with 10 minutes of regulation time left.

Bodoland went on to secure the winner in the 89th minute, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Substitute Irakdau Khalkhlari’s cut-back found Zacharie Mbenda, who had a straightforward tap-in, propelling his team into the lead.

The Kokrajhar-based team made history as they clinched their first-ever Durand Cup victory, beating ISL side Odisha FC. Even though their journey did not lead them to the quarter-finals, they can derive satisfaction from their win against the Juggernauts.