Brandon Fernandes bids farewell to FC Goa; set to join Mumbai City FC ahead of ISL 2024-25 season 

FC Goa have announced the departure of Brandon Fernandes after seven memorable years with the club. The Goan-born attacking midfielder will leave at the end of the month, upon the expiration of his contract, and is set to join the ISL champions Mumbai City FC.

Fernandes joined the Gaurs in 2017 and became a pivotal player for the team. Over his tenure, he made 130 appearances, scored 17 goals, and provided 31 assists. He also won several honors, including the Super Cup in 2019, the ISL Shield in 2020, and the Durand Cup in 2021.

Although he had a slow start to the recent season, Fernandes gained momentum towards the end, netting two goals in the playoffs - one against Chennaiyin FC and another in the semi-final against Mumbai City. He also topped the league for the highest chances created this season, with 59 to his name.

Fernandes is one of the country’s most talented midfielders, known for his technical ability, passing, long-range goals, and set-piece expertise. His significant contributions over the past seven years have cemented his status as a club legend.

Despite mutual interest in extending his stay, financial disagreements prevented a new contract with FC Goa, according to a report from the Times of India. Consequently, his former club, Mumbai City FC, stepped in to secure his services for the upcoming season.

What will Brandon Fernandes add to Mumbai City FC?

Fernandes certainly needs no introduction, but the question remains - how will Petr Kratky get the best out of him? While Fernandes can play on both flanks, he is best suited to the No. 10 role behind the striker.

Despite all the questions, the prospect of the Goan playing alongside Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh in the forward line will surely excite the Islanders supporters, given their strong Indian core in creative positions.

Kratky will likely position Fernandes behind the striker, a role that aligns perfectly with his strengths. Although the 29-year-old has been inconsistent in recent years, he has repeatedly shown his potential when given the freedom to exploit the space and link up with the striker.

Regardless, Fernandes is a solid addition for Mumbai City FC, who will aim for another ISL trophy and look to snatch the ISL Shield from Mohun Bagan SG after losing it on the final day of the season.