"Brandon is one of our key players"- FC Goa head coach ahead of the ISL clash against Odisha FC

FC Goa will play hosts to Odisha FC in their next match in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The Gaurs have had a tough time in this campaign. Injury to key players and an inability to finish their attacks with goals have had repercussions. Derrick Perreira's side have managed to win only three games this season.

FC Goa's head coach addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC. Derrick seemed pleased to see Brandon Fernandes return to the side after being sidelined with an injury while on international duty. He mentioned the impact Brandon has on the side.

He said:

"Brandon is one of our key players. We missed him in the first leg due to injuries and now he is back. His presence has made a lot of difference to the team. Going forward, his performance will give us more options in the attacking third."

Derrick addressed the issues that have plagued his side in the past few matches. Especially against Jamshedpur FC, when three of their attempts hit the crossbar and the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Red Miners after 90 minutes. On this note, he stated:

"We're all disappointed with the result. In the last match, we tried our best. We will always go with the intent to perform to the best of our abilities. As usual, some decisions did not come in our favor. Because the that the results have been either a point or no point at all. That's why we've been struggling this season."

FC Goa want to keep the fight alive

Despite their poor run, the Gaurs have shown tremendous character in all of their outings in the ISL. Head coach Derrick Perreira believes the mantra for success is staying in the fight despite the adversities.

He said:

"As always, our intent is to go and get the 3 points in each and every match. Now also it will be the same. We'll keep fighting and to do our best."

The Gaurs have some good news coming their way. Glan Martins, who was out injured in the last match, has resumed training and will be available for selection for the next game.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is also training with the team. He had to be kept out at the last moment against Jamshedpur FC after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

