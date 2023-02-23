"Can’t share in words how much I love this club" - Kerala Blasters FC's eternal fan and hottest prospect Nihal Sudeesh

Football can often metamorphose into an abode for the recluse. People end up finding a home or a happy place in the team that they support. Sometimes the fandom turns into an obsession. An unhealthy one.

But on certain rare occasions, the paramount adoration ignites a compelling journey of success. Nihal Sudeesh, with eternal love for his childhood club Kerala Blasters FC burning in his heart, is on a similar trail.

All clubs are a stage, with every individual having their destined entry and exit. First, you have the fervent fans, then comes the level-headed administrators, and ultimately, the professional virtuosos who dazzle on the pitch. However, Nihal has slotted into multiple roles for the Blasters since their inception.

During an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, the 21-year-old narrated his memories of cheering for the Yellow Army from the stands and shedding his tears during the 2016 season. Nihal, in an attempt to be in the closest proximity to the team and the players, also served as a ballboy for a brief period.

Then came the third act. The Kochi-born, determined to break into the Kerala Blasters FC setup, first joined the reserve squad in 2019. But back in 2021, a lucrative, stable job in the Indian Navy initially lured Nihal away from his childhood club. However, soon after, the explosive winger soon realized that to engineer his dreams of becoming a professional footballer, he had to walk away from the Navy, starting the second chapter of his love affair with Kerala Blasters.

2022 was the year Nihal announced his arrival in the Indian football fraternity. After impressing with his four strikes from seven matches in the RF Development League, Nihal flew to the United Kingdom to play in the Premier League Next Gen Cup against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

However, the rollercoaster ride was far from over. In a call from sporting director Karolis Skinkys, Nihal's emotions reached a crescendo of euphoric proportions. He was on his way to breaking into the Kerala Blasters senior team. The winger made his ISL debut off the bench against Odisha FC in October last year.

The ascend for Nihal Sudeesh has only just commenced. During the interview, he revealed his yearning to make an impact for his beloved club like local boys Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad. But until then, the youngster is hungry and inspired to strive for success at the club he calls his "happy place."

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Kerala Blasters FC's highly-touted youngster Nihal Sudeesh:

Question: Nihal, firstly, if you could take us through your footballing journey right from the very beginning? What made you interested in the game and what made you fall in love with it?

Nihal Sudeesh: I think it all started by watching my neighbors playing football and my dad also used to watch a lot of football. Then I saw the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa, the theme song and the entire mood were so crazy. My cousins used to show me videos of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. I think all this made me fall in love with the game.

Q: What kind of impact did your parents have on your footballing career? Were they supportive from the very beginning?

Nihal: Without my parents' and family’s support, I am nothing. Especially when I was a kid, I still remember how difficult it was for my dad to wake me up! (Laughs) My grandmother (Dad’s mother) also was very supportive. She used to make food for me to take during training, and drop and pick me up from the training. They were also making sure I don’t compromise my studies.

Q: At what point in your life did you come to the decision that you wanted to make football your profession?

Nihal: From my younger days only, it was my dream to be a professional football player. When we grow up, we see a lot of things happening around us. These things help you understand what can make you a good player and what won’t. I knew with hard work you can always achieve your goals. As I mentioned earlier, my family was very supportive. I changed schools to make sure the timings allowed me to train in the morning.

Q: Growing up, were there any players in particular that you idolized and based your game around?

Nihal: Cristiano Ronaldo is my inspiration. With his game, skill, pace, and goal-scoring ability, I love watching him play all day. I never miss any of his interviews either. He is always going to be my Idol.

Q: Take me through the time you left Indian Navy, it must have been a really difficult decision for you.

Nihal: I got selected through a trial. But at some point I understood that to achieve my dream of becoming a professional footballer, I need to quit the job. It was a difficult time, but I had to go through it if I needed to chase my dreams.

Q: Then you finally returned to Kerala Blasters. What was the emotion like?

Nihal: It was a surreal moment. I remember after leaving the Navy camp, I directly joined the Blasters camp in Goa. I knew it was my happy place.

Q: The team finished runners-up in the RF Development Cup and you scored four goals as well. Do you think that tournament, was the turning moment in your KBFC career?

Nihal: It was a turning point in my career. We were good, we performed well, and I was able to score more because of the support of my teammates. Yes, we couldn’t clinch the title, but then we qualified for the NextGen cup. The experience in the UK was great, it was really a tour full of learnings for me, helping me become a better footballer.

Q: Given you’ve had the experience of playing in the RF Development League, could you talk a little more about how that competition has helped you in your overall growth?

Nihal: Not just for me, but for any footballer, I believe the RF Development League is a breakthrough league. There are ISL players playing with and against you, there are a lot of people watching you and the competitiveness was also high. Everyone needs to see the league as a major step that takes their career to the next stage.

Q: After getting called up to the senior team, what was the interaction with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic like?

Nihal: It was a big moment. Our sporting director shared the information with me. It was my dream to represent the Blasters senior team. As a fan or as a player, I can’t share in words the emotions that I have for this team. The coach asked me to be calm. All you need to do is trust his words and give your best for the team.

Q: Nihal, you made your ISL debut against Odisha FC earlier this season. Could you run us through what was going through your head when you were subbed on?

Nihal: I was indeed waiting for that moment, but I never thought that moment was going to come against Odisha FC as it was only my first time in the matchday squad.

There was a lot of pressure within, but it was undoubtedly a huge moment for me. Post the match, the emotions were like a roller coaster because we couldn’t get the three points, but on the other hand, the fact that I had just made my ISL debut for my home team was running through my mind. The emotions were mixed.

Q: The promotion to the senior team also means that you’ve been able to train alongside some of the finest talents in the country. Could you give us a little insight into how the senior players have welcomed you into the squad? What has their message been?

Nihal: I am getting a lot of exposure training with these finest talents in the country. I have always looked up to Sahalikka (Sahal Abdul Samad) and Rahulettan (Rahul KP), and suddenly you are going to train with them. All the players, may it be Indian senior players or foreign players, are very supportive. They teach me a lot of things and I am learning each day.

Q: Last year had a lot to offer. You played in the Development League, then traveled to the UK and made your ISL debut. How does it feel when you look back at the year?

Nihal: I never thought things would happen this quickly for me. But I always know with hard work and blessings from God, you can achieve greater things. I am very happy now, but I know I need to keep this momentum going, I need to keep on working hard each day. 2022 didn’t start well, but it ended well for me.

Q: What are your aims or goals for 2023 now?

Nihal: It is very simple, I need to continue working hard and play more matches for the Kerala Blasters to help the club win each game.

Q: What are some technical aspects of your game, that you’re looking forward to improving in the upcoming year?

Nihal: My mentality is like, I need to improve each day. May it be passing, dribbling, shooting, technically or tactically, I need to keep improving. I am supported by a great coaching staff, so my motto is to keep learning from them.

Q: Finally, Nihal, if you could just talk about what Kerala Blasters means to you given how you left a job in the Indian Navy to play for this club?

Nihal: From Kerala Blasters’ inception itself, the club is an emotion for me. I went to our home matches, cheered for the club from the stands, and cried when we lost in the finals. I was a ball boy during the 2015-16 season, and I still remember how sad I was when we lost against ATK in the penalties.

I can’t share in words how much I love this club. I think it's a great achievement for me to play for Kerala Blasters.

A few friends were like why did you quit the job, you could have settled easily and all the routine dialogs that you can imagine. I know football is my happy place. I will keep pushing hard to become a better player, each day.

