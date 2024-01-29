"Celebrations are very well deserved" - Igor Stimac congratulates East Bengal on Super Cup 2024 victory

East Bengal FC finally ended their 12-year-long national trophy drought as they crawled past Odisha FC with a 3-2 victory in the extra-time of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final on Sunday, January 28.

The topsy-turvy encounter was stuck at 2-2 in regulation time but Cleiton Silva stabbed home the decisive goal in the 111th minute to seal the silverware and a berth in the AFC Champions League 2 playoffs.

Along with the wave of plaudits that have followed, national team head coach Igor Stimac also joined in to congratulate the Red and Gold Brigade. In a post on social media platform X, the Croatian wrote:

"Heartiest congratulations to East Bengal, all the players and the coaching staff. 12 years is a long wait for a club of this stature, the celebrations are very well deserved."

Stunning victory in Super Cup 2024 Final highlights East Bengal's fighting spirit

An East Bengal side that has been battered, bruised, and hurt for over a decade showcased a resilient fighting spirit in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final under Carles Cuadrat's guidance.

Despite Odisha FC taking the lead, East Bengal, spurred on by passionate supporters, displayed attacking intent. Nandhakumar Sekar and Saul Crespo's quickfire goals in the second half showcased Cuadrat's influence in rallying his team forward.

Controversial decisions, including a denied penalty and a contentious one in their favor, sprinkled drama into the tie. Cleiton Silva's decisive extra-time strike, born out of relentless pressing, highlighted Cuadrat's emphasis on hunger and tenacity.

Cuadrat's cautionary approach ensured professionalism in closing the game, marking the end of a prolonged trophy drought and announcing East Bengal's return at the continental level.