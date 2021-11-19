CFL 2021-22: Marcus Joseph’s early winner ends Mohammedan Sporting Club’s 40-year title drought

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) edged past Railway FC 1-0 in the final at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Thursday afternoon to reclaim the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division A title after 40 years.

MSC’s Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph struck the only goal of the match to hand his team their 12th CFL title. The last time the Black Panthers won the league was back in 1980-81, under Moidul Islam’s captaincy.

MSC manager Andrey Chernyshov deployed a 4-4-2 formation and made a solitary change to the XI that started against United Sports Club in the semi-final as Milan Singh made way for Firoj Ali.

The Black Panthers got off to a flying start when Joseph clinically converted a cross from U-22 Manipur recruit Phrangki Buyam in the third minute. The goal sent the 40,000 odd spectators into a frenzy as chants of “Jaan Jaan Mohammedan” filled the air.

Bouyed by their in-form forward line, Mohammedan Sporting Club launched a series of attacks throughout the first half but failed to increase their lead.

Railway FC, meanwhile, looked rusty in the opening quarter of the match but enjoyed higher ball possession. The Souren Dutta-managed side, spearheaded by winger Sukuram Sardar, created some chances in the second half.

However, all chances went amiss as they struggled in the attacking third and faced tough resistance from Mohammedan Sporting Club’s vigilant backline.

In the end, Mohammedan Sporting Club held on to their slender lead and brought joy to their innumerable trophy-starved fans.

With the Big Two of Kolkata football – SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan – skipping the prestigious tournament this year, MSC were always the favorites to win the crown.

It was MSC’s fourth final since joining hands with investors Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd in October 2020. The Black Panthers have also won the Second Division I-League and finished runners-up in the 2021 Durand Cup and the inaugural Futsal Club Championship during this period.

Mohammedan Sporting Club’s next assignment is the 124th edition of the IFA Shield, which will commence on November 24 in Kolkata.

CFL 2021-22 HONORS:-

Player of the Final – Marcus Joseph (MSC)

Player of the Tournament – Sk Faiaz (MSC)

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Mithun Samanta (MSC)

