Chennaiyin FC add experience to their squad by roping in Mohammed Rafique

Chennaiyin FC have been busy in the ongoing summer transfer window and have now signed the experienced Mohammed Rafique. The versatile midfielder has joined the two-time ISL champions on a two-year deal, the club announced on Thursday, 16 June.

Rafique, who made his professional debut for United SC in 2012, played two I-League seasons for the Kolkata outfit, featuring in 38 matches and scoring three goals. He then joined East Bengal before Atletico de Kolkata roped him in on loan in the first season in the ISL.

He has since played 65 ISL matches, registering one goal and an assist. The 31-year-old's sole goal in the competition handed Atletico de Kolkata the ISL title in the inaugural season.

Welcoming Rafique to the club, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said:

“We are very excited to see Mohammed Rafique in Chennaiyin blue. Across his illustrious career he has proudly represented the national team and scored the winning goal in the 2014 ISL final for ATK. We are also aware of the versatility he brings to the side and his experience will be invaluable for the younger boys in the squad.”

The Kolkata-born footballer has also represented the national team on 12 occasions, including two friendlies, and has one goal and an assist to his name. Rafique was part of the Blue Tigers squad which won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nation series in 2017.

Rafique expressed his excitement at joining Chennaiyin FC, saying:

“I’m really happy to join the Chennaiyin FC family. It is one of the best teams and two-times champions. I will try my best to help the team."

Mohammed Rafique's inclusion adds experience to Chennaiyin FC

Besides ATK, he has also featured for three other clubs in the ISL, the latest being SC East Bengal, for whom he has played in 31 matches over the last two seasons.

In the 2021-22 ISL, he appeared 16 times for the Red and Gold brigade, providing one assist and spending 1075 minutes on the pitch. Rafique also spent four I-League seasons as an East Bengal player, taking part in the AFC Cup and Federation Cup.

The India international was also part of Mumbai City FC’s set-up for two seasons from 2018-19. He made 17 league appearances and also featured in one Super Cup game for the Islanders.

During a one-year loan spell at Kerala Blasters FC in 2016, he played a crucial role as the club finished runners-up in the ISL.

