Chennaiyin FC and Ajith Kumar mutually part ways midway through ISL 2023-24

Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have mutually parted ways with local boy Ajith Kumar midway through the ISL 2023-24 season. He is currently a free agent and will look to explore further opportunities in the Indian football circuit.

The Marina Machans took to social media on Friday (February 2) to make the announcement, which read:

"The club has parted ways with Ajith Kumar by mutual consent. Good luck for your future, Machan!"

Ajith Kumar started his professional football career with the defunct I-League club Chennai City FC. The Indian defender played 42 matches for the Chennai-based club across multiple competitions over two seasons.

He was then roped in by Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC, who secured his services for a transfer fee of ₹54.3 lakh. The right-back played eight ISL, five Durand Cup, three AFC Cup, and one AFC Cup Qualifiers match with the Blues during the 2020/21 football season.

Ajith played only five matches for Bengaluru FC in the subsequent ISL season before moving to his home side Chennaiyin FC for an undisclosed fee. He played 1,236 minutes across 15 matches in the Indian Super League 2022/23 during his debut season with the club.

The 27-year-old also played four Durand Cup matches and one Super Cup match during his first season with the Chennai-based franchise.

The Chennai-born player started in Chennaiyin FC's Durand Cup matches this season. He played four matches in the domestic competition. He also played as a right-back in two ISL 2023/24 matches against East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC in November 2023.

When are Chennaiyin FC playing their next ISL 2023-24 match?

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with southern rivals Bengaluru FC in their next ISL 2023-24 match on Wednesday, February 7. The Southern Derby will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The hosts are ninth in the points table with 11 points from 12 matches, while the tourists are seventh in the standings with 12 points from as many encounters.