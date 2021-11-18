ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC announce 30-member squad ahead of ISL campaign

Chennaiyin FC will look to start their Indian Super League campaign on a high after last season's disappointing finish. The team finished eighth in the table with just three wins in twenty games.

Earlier today, head coach Bozidar Bandovic announced Chennaiyin FC's squad for their ISL 2021-22 campaign. Captain Anirudh Thapa and his team will look to regain their past glory, having previously won in the 2015 and 2017-18 editions of the tournament.

Chennaiyin FC's Indian contingent

Vishal Kaith, who has been a long-serving custodian at the club, is expected to start in goal. New signing Debjit Majumder, who joined Chennaiyin FC after a disappointing campaign with SC East Bengal, will likely be his backup. Samik Mitra and Devansh Dabas are the other options in goal.

Chennaiyin FC's backline will comprise of Salam Ranjan Singh, who joined the Marina Machans from ATK Mohun Bagan; Narayan Das, who was signed from SC East Bengal; and Deepak Devrani, a star in Gokulam Kerala FC's recent I-League glory. The two new recruits will be accompanied by Reagan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Davinder Singh, Aqib Nawab, Rahul K and Balaji Ganesan.

The midfielders include former Highlanders star winger Ninthoiganba Metei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh and Subhadip Majhi.

Chennaiyin FC's attacking unit will comprise of Rahim Ali, Johnson Matthew, Suhail Pasha and Jobby Justin, a new recruit from ATK Mohun Bagan,.

Chennaiyin FC's foreign contingent

Serbian professional Slavko Damjanovic will look to bring stability in the center of defense.

Rafael Crivellaro, who has been a pivotal character for Chennaiyin FC on the pitch since 2019, will be accompanied by Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman.

Mirlan Murzaev and Lukasz Gikiewicz are the two attackers who will spearhead the attack for Chennaiyin FC.

Complete Chennaiyin FC squad

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Aqib Nawab, Rahul K, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Balaji Ganesan

Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Johnson Matthews, Rahim Ali, Mirlan Murzaev, Jobby Justin, Suhail Pasha, Lukasz Gikiewicz, Mohamed Liyaakath.

