Chennaiyin FC announce Cristian Battocchio as fourth overseas signing ahead of ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC have signed midfielder Cristian Battocchio to fill in the fourth out of six overseas slots in their squad for the upcoming season.

Battocchio joins as a free agent, having departed Israeli second-tier club Sekzia Ness Ziona in July. He has Italian and Argentine citizenship and featured 18 times for Italy's U21s between 2012 and 2015.

Chennaiyin, who are awaiting the draw for the Durand Cup quarterfinals after topping their group, announced Battochchio's arrival on Monday, August 21. A part of their press release regarding the same read:

“Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Cristian Battocchio as their fourth foreign acquisition of the new season. Battocchio has joined up with the rest of the squad in Guwahati and could be in contention to make their squad ahead of the Durand Cup quarterfinal.”

The Rosario-born player's career began with the U20 side of Newell's Old Boys, Lionel Messi's boyhood club. He then moved to Udinese Calcio in Serie A before joining Watford's senior team in 2013.

Battocchio was on the Hornets' books till 2015 before Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois signed him. He left Brest in 2017 for Maccabi Tel Aviv but returned in 2019 before leaving them again for Japanese outfit Tokushima Vortis two years later.

The 31-year-old will bring plenty of European top-flight and second-tier experience to Chennaiyin FC. Battocchio has played 39 times in Ligue 1, six games in Serie A and more than 50 games apiece in the EFL Championship and Ligue 2.

He has also competed in the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Coupe de France.

"Very happy to be here" - Cristian Battocchio on joining Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's aforementioned press release also included a quote from Cristian Battocchio. The midfielder said about his decision to join the two-time Indian Super League champions:

“I’m very happy. I was waiting for the day that I come to India. I feel really good because the club and the coach wanted me here. The coach spoke to me and showed me that he had a plan for me here.

“I spoke to a lot of people, and they had only good things to say about this club, so I'm very happy to be here.”

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle also spoke about the new signing:

“We’re delighted to bring Cristian Battocchio to the club. We’ve certainly been chasing him for a long time because he had a number of offers. But he understands what we are as a club and everything that is great about this club.

“We’re delighted to have a quality player who has had a fantastic career, and we’re excited to have him put on the Chennaiyin shirt and make the fans proud.”

Battocchio joins Jordan Murray, Connor Shields and Rafael Crivellaro in Chennaiyin FC's foreign contingent for the 2023-24 season. Sportskeeda understands that their final two overseas slots are likely to be filled by centre-backs.