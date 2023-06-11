Chennaiyin FC bid adieu to their foreign contingent | ISL 2023-24

After finishing eighth for the third consecutive season, Chennaiyin FC has once again decided to go for a complete revamp of its foreign contingent with the club bidding farewell to all the six players.

Defenders Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi, midfielders Abdenasser El Khayati and Julius Duker and forwards Kwame Karikari and Petar Sliskovic all parted ways with the club.

Chennaiyin F.C. @ChennaiyinFC



Thank you for everything and wish you all the best for the future



#AllInForChennaiyin We bid farewell to six Machans today.Thank you for everything and wish you all the best for the future We bid farewell to six Machans today. Thank you for everything and wish you all the best for the future 🙌💙#AllInForChennaiyin https://t.co/mF1S0zAlwj

In a bid to bring back its lost glory, the Marina Machans will want to give the new head coach a free hand in recruiting the foreign contingent and if things go as it stands, Owen Coyle is likely to return to the team as its coach. The Scottish tactician during his previous tenure with the club had also expressed his desire to build a team and the opportunity is now perfect.

As for the departing foreigners, Sportskeeda understand that Mumbai City FC have been keen on securing the services of Abdenasser El Khayati, while so are other two teams monitoring the situation with the player's injury record being a major concern. However, with the skills that El Khayati has shown us this season, he is an impact-maker.

Reports have also suggested that striker Petar Sliskovic will be joining Jamshedpur FC, who had a good season with the Marina Machans scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

The German midfielder Julius Duker is likely to return to his home country while Kwame Karikari, Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi's next moves are unknown.

Chennaiyin FC’s departing head coach Thomas Brdaric expresses disappointment with management

Former Chennaiyin FC Coach Thomas Brdaric all but confirmed to media during the end of the ISL season that he'd be returning to coach the club for another season.

However, in a turn of events the club had a verbal agreement with the coach, and decided to explore other options.

Poll : 0 votes