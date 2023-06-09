Chennaiyin FC confirm departure of Edwin Sydney Vanspaul | ISL 2023-24

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Friday confirmed the exit of versatile midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

The 30-year-old leaves the club after four years at the club making 78 appearances across all competitions scoring three goals and four assists.

Edwin arrived at Chennayin in 2019, making a move from I-League club Chennai City FC. The Neyveli-born midfielder was an instrumental part of the Marina Machans’ side that finished runner-up during the 2019-20 Indian Super League season and became one of the most decorated players.

Vanspaul will now complete his move to East Bengal FC where he will link up with former colleague Nandhakumar Sekar who too makes his move from Odisha FC.

Chennaiyin FC look to rebuild after a turmoil that has gripped the club in recent years

Chennaiyin FC have been consistent in finishing eight in the last three seasons, and the management is looking for a change in the coaching staff.

Sportskeeda has learnt that Thomas Brdari, who seemed very confident of returning at the club has been overlooked and Chennaiyin FC will have a new coach shortly.

With other teams already strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, fans have been fuming that Chennaiyin FC haven't bolstered their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The team, however, has been working behind the scenes on the rebuild, and as many as five new foreign recruits are expected with players like Abdenasser El Khayati and Petar Sliskovic opting for newer challenges.

In the Indian contingent, Goalkeeper Devansh Dabas is out of contract and so are Left-Back Narayan Das, Right-back Reagan Singh and Winger Prasanth K. The club is yet to update if an extension with these players have been signed. Elsewhere, Moirangthem Givson Singh has returned back to his club Kerala Blasters FC following the end of his loan period.

With less than two months to go and no head coach in place, the fans' frustration is understandable but the priority for the Marina Machans is that they do not want to commit the same mistakes again and are willing to take their time in finding the right coach to take them forward.

