Chennaiyin FC have announced their decision to part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric. The German joined the Chennai-based outfit at the start of last season and leaves the club after a disappointing Hero Super Cup campaign.

The club’s quest for stability continues as they have now had five managers in the last four years. While Brdaric struggled to implement his strategy initially, his side picked up form in the latter stages of the campaign, winning their final four games in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Following a quarter-final exit in the Durand Cup, Chennaiyin FC won seven of their twenty games in the ISL. They finished 8th in the standings for the second consecutive season, and as a result, failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In the Super Cup, they were grouped with Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, and Churchill Brothers. Despite a good start to the tournament, they fell short against Mumbai City and Churchill Brothers, finishing third in their group.

Chennaiyin FC were an attacking side under Brdaric, with only ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC scoring more goals in the ISL. However, they struggled defensively, which ultimately proved to be their achilles heel.

However, there were few bright spots for the Marina Machans under Brdaric. He has given opportunities to several young players like Aakash Sangwan, Vincy Barretto, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and Jiteshwor Singh, who have all performed admirably this season.

What next for Chennaiyin FC?

Chennaiyin FC have failed to replicate their success following Owen Coyle’s departure. With each new appointment, the club finds itself entangled in a web of uncertainty over the years.

While the likes of Csaba Laszlo, Bozidar Bandovic, and Brdaric have shown promise, the Chennaiyin FC management felt that they have not met the lofty expectations.

The following season is a crucial juncture for the club as they are in desperate need to break the managerial merry-go-round cycle. The constant changes will not only hinder the club, it will also hinder the development of players.

The Marina Machans have already announced the departure of Edwin Vanspual, while rumors also suggest that their foreign contingent will be on the move.

With several quality youngsters in their setup, Chennaiyin FC’s next coach has a core squad to work with. Their sights will be set on building a foundation for the future in the hopes of changing the club’s fortunes.

