Chennaiyin FC confirm departures of Mobashir Rahman and Sarthak Golui; set to add several fresh faces including Kiyan Nassiri and Gurkirat Singh

Chennaiyin FC have been quite active in the transfer market already, with several new players reported to have joined the club ahead of the 2024-25 season. However, there have also been a few departures, as they have announced that the East Bengal FC duo Sarthak Golui and Mobashir Rahman, who were on loan last season, have left the club.

Golui joined the Marina Machans at the start of the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old was signed for his ability to play both as a full-back and a center-back and made valuable contributions during his stay. Overall, he made 10 appearances in the ISL and featured once each in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup.

Mobashir Rahman, on the other hand, was Chennaiyin FC’s only signing in the January window, as the club wanted to add depth and experience to the midfield. However, due to the form of Jiteshwor Singh and Connor Shields in midfield, Rahman made just one start in the ISL but made a further six appearances as a substitute.

More departures are expected as Chennaiyin FC look to revamp their squad. Left-back Aakash Sangwan has joined FC Goa while Rafael Crivellaro, who had a stellar season, is unlikely to stay at the club, according to a report from the Times of India.

The report also suggested that Lazar Cirkovic and Cristian Battocchio are set to leave after playing just one season in India. The futures of Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, and Ninthoi Meetei are also uncertain, given their contracts are set to expire at the end of May, while Debjit Majumder has already joined East Bengal FC.

Chennaiyin FC sign Jamshedpur FC trio Laldinpuia, Elsinho Dias and Daniel Chima Chukwu

There were reports suggesting that Jiteshwor Singh was set to leave the club, but Sportskeeda exclusively confirmed earlier that he will stay for at least another season after signing an extension.

Meanwhile, new signings are set to arrive thick and fast at Chennaiyin FC. Several reports have already suggested that Jamshedpur FC defenders Laldinpuia and Elsinho, along with striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, have joined the squad.

Additionally, the Times of India has confirmed that Mohammad Nawaz is set to replace Debjit in goal. The club has also acquired Mohun Bagan SG duo Kiyan Nassiri and Lalrinliana Hnamte while adding Gurkirat Singh, and Mandar Rao Dessai as well.

Furthermore, Lukas Brambilla, who played for the Cypriot top-tier team Othellos Athien last season, is likely to join the club to replace Crivellaro. More signings are expected, but as manager Owen Coyle has already mentioned, there seems to be a focus on acquiring young players, especially from India.