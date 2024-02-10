Chennaiyin FC mutually part ways with midfielder Sourav Das

Chennaiyin FC have officially announced that they have mutually parted ways with central midfielder, Sourav Das.

The two-time ISL winners took to their official social media handle X to confirm the same via a farewell tweet for the player:

Sourav who joined Chennaiyin FC in June 2022 post his stint with East Bengal FC, featured in just eight matches for them. His solitary appearance for the Marina Machans in this season came in the home match against Bengaluru FC in December last year. Having started his career with the TATA Football Academy, the 27-year-old has also represented Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC so far.

His maximum appearances on the pitch have come for the Red and Gold Brigade whom he has represented in 21 matches with 18 of those coming in the 2021-22 edition of the ISL.

The Rishra-based player was a part of the victorious Mumbai City FC squad which went on to win both ISL League Shield Winners and the championship titles during the 2020-21 season.

Can Chennaiyin FC revive their season and make it to the playoffs this year?

With 12 points from 13 matches, Owen Coyle's men are currently placed at the tenth spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table. They began the second half of this season's ISL with a 1-0 away defeat against Bengaluru FC on Wednesday (February 7) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Chennaiyin FC had a mediocre campaign at the 2024 Indian Super Cup having won, lost and drawn a game apiece in the three group fixtures. Thereby, they failed to qualify for the semifinal finishing second in Group C which also comprised Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

Having come up with forgettable performances in the previous three ISL editions finishing eighth on all three occasions, it needs to be seen whether Chennaiyin FC can produce a remarkable turnaround in the remaining nine fixtures to increase their chances of finishing in the top six and thereby making it to this season's playoffs.