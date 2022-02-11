Chennaiyin FC part ways with Bozidar Bandovic amidst dismal ISL 2021-22 campaign

Chennaiyin FC have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

Bandovic's job was rumored to be in peril following the side's 5-0 defeat against FC Goa on Wednesday (February 9). The loss, which was the worst ISL defeat in their history, was just one of a string of poor results. They have picked up just two victories in their last eight matches.

The Marina Machans released a statement on their club website this morning, which read:

“Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday — the heaviest loss endured by the club in it’s history.”

The statement added that assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over the first team for the rest of the season.

“The team’s assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.”

It also included a quote from the club's co-owner Vita Dani, who said:

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through.”

Bandovic, who took charge of the club at the start of the ongoing season, was at the helm for 16 matches. In that time, the Marina Machans picked up just five wins and four draws while losing seven matches.

Where did it go wrong for Bozidar Bandovic at Chennaiyin FC?

One of the biggest criticisms that came Bandovic's way was his inability to get the team to perform going forward. Chennaiyin FC scored just 14 times in 16 matches under the German tactician and scored more than one goal on only five occasions. This is a staggeringly low figure for a team with a history of creativity and scoring memorable goals.

Their problems in front of goal were momentarily subsumed by their ability to dig deep in defense and hold on for results. All five of the Marina Machans' wins this season have been by one-goal margins.

Sevens Football @sevensftbl OFFICIAL: Chennaiyin FC have sacked head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a poor run of recent results. #ChennaiyinFC #SFtbl OFFICIAL: Chennaiyin FC have sacked head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a poor run of recent results. ✅ OFFICIAL: Chennaiyin FC have sacked head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a poor run of recent results. 🔵👋 #ChennaiyinFC #SFtbl https://t.co/wNmBo4g4Gu

Their defense has also broken down in recent times under a stringent ISL schedule. The club have shipped seven goals against Bengaluru FC across two matches, three against the Kerala Blasters in one game and five against FC Goa in another.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chennaiyin FC still have a slender chance of finishing in the top four, and it remains to be seen if Pasha can overturn the team's fortunes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh