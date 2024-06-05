Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have secured the services of experienced Brazilian defender Elson Jose Dias Junior, known as Elsinho. He signed a two-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Elsinho becomes Chennaiyin's second signing of the 2024-25 season, following the acquisition of midfielder Jitendra Singh earlier this week.

Elsinho, who had an impressive stint at Jamshedpur FC, brings a wealth of experience and defensive prowess to the Marina Machans. Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement about the new signing, stating:

"Elsinho is a versatile, strong, and technical footballer who can play both in central midfield and at centre back. He gives us options at the back while also providing a goal threat in the opposition box. The Brazilian will be a great addition to our foreign contingent."

"The coach approached me and showed interest in my work" - Elsinho on his move to Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans had a successful season last time, reaching the playoffs under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle, and showed promise as they look to rebuild.

They have retained their core squad and made strategic additions, with more signings expected to further strengthen the team.

Elsinho's adaptability allows him to contribute effectively in both defence and midfield, offering tactical flexibility to the team. During his tenure with Jamshedpur FC last season, he made 25 appearances, showcasing his consistent performance.

Reflecting on his move to Chennaiyin FC, Elsinho said:

"The coach came to speak to me and showed an interest in my work, I was very happy with being able to do a championship that attracted attention, and I was very happy with that, it ended up being a strong point for me to come to Chennaiyin."

Last season, Elsinho recorded 31 interceptions and won 16 ground duels, while also demonstrating his aerial abilities. The 33-year-old will form a formidable partnership with Ryan Edwards in the upcoming season.