Chennaiyin FC sign midfielder Jitendra Singh on a 2-year deal | ISL 2024-25

Chennaiyin FC have announced their first signing of the season, with midfielder Jitendra Singh joining the club after his contract with Jamshedpur FC ended last month. The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal and is set to reunite with head coach Owen Coyle.

After a successful stint with Indian Arrows, the defensive midfielder made his debut in the ISL for Jamshedpur FC in 2019. He excelled in the heart of midfield, particularly during his second season under Coyle, making 17 appearances and helping secure the club’s first major trophy.

However, since Coyle’s departure, Jitendra’s playing time has been limited, as he has made just 14 starts over the next two seasons. The move to Chennaiyin under his former coach certainly offers him a promising opportunity for more consistent game time.

Over his five-year tenure with Jamshedpur FC, Jitendra made 66 appearances across all competitions, winning the ISL Shield once. He also brings considerable pedigree, having represented India at several youth levels.

Coyle expressed his delight at acquiring the midfielder and is confident that Jitendra will add significant value to the squad for the upcoming season.

“We were looking to add some physicality in the midfield area and having worked with Jitendra, we believed he was perfect to play that role for us. He’s a hardworking and intelligent boy who will be admired by the team and fans alike," Coyle said (via Chennaiyin FC Media).

How can Chennaiyin FC utilize Jitendra Singh?

Jitendra Singh is certainly quite versatile. In addition to his role as a defensive midfielder, he can also play as a left and right-sided centre-back. He is physical and strong in winning duels, while also possessing a solid technical base in possession to keep the game flowing.

During his two-year stint at Jamshedpur FC, Owen Coyle primarily used him in midfield. However, given Chennaiyin FC’s depth in that area, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jitendra utilized as a center-back as well.

Ultimately, the Kolkata-born player is expected to partner with Jiteshwor Singh in midfield, as they complement each other well.

Jitendra is a natural defensive midfielder with strong positional awareness while Jiteshwor thrives as a box-to-box midfielder and has the potential to be more expansive when Chennaiyin FC look to commit numbers forward.