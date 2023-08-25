Chennaiyin FC sign Sarthak Golui on loan from East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC have bolstered their defence by signing Sarthak Golui from East Bengal on loan for the forthcoming season. The 25-year-old is known for his technical abilities as well as his pace with and without the ball.

Golui has been capped for India on four occasions as well. He was also a regular for the country at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels. Golui will feel that he can add a wealth of experience to the Marina Machans.

He has also turned up for Mohun Bagan, Pune City, Mumbai City, and Bengaluru FC. The Kolkata-born defender was a part of the Indian Super League-winning Mumbai City FC in 2021, and this experience gives him the winning mentality that is needed to survive at this level of the game.

On joining the Marina Machans, Golui said:

“I am very excited to start my new journey with Chennaiyin FC and I’m happy and proud to be a part of this family. Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and everyone involved with the team and can’t wait for a great season ahead.”

Chennaiyin FC have been doing well in the ongoing Durand Cup

Chennaiyin FC have been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing Durand Cup. They have qualified for the quarterfinals by topping their group, which had Hyderabad FC, Delhi FC, and Tribhuvan Army FT. They will take on FC Goa in the quarterfinal in Guwahati on 26 August, Saturday.

The team’s defence also looked solid, having conceded only two goals from three matches, making them a formidable force to be reckoned with in the knockout match.

Owen Coyle, who has come back to the club after a tenure in the past, has infused a new identity and philosophy in the side. He has made sure that they have competed on level footing with all the other teams in the Durand Cup.

Chennaiyin are one of the only two teams in the Durand Cup 2023 to win all of their three group-stage matches. Golui will help Coyle strengthen the Machans' defence even further. His abilities to play both as centre-back and right-back will help Chennaiyin tremendously in the forthcoming season.