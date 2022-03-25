Churchill Brothers FC back to winning ways against a struggling Aizawl FC side

Churchill Brothers FC took on Aizawl FC in an I-League encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Churchill Brothers FC hoped to revive their I-League dreams after a win against Mohammedan SC but defeat against Rajasthan United FC spoiled their plans for the time being. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC have settled into their campaign after two back-to-back wins after a run of four defeats.

The match kicked off with Churchill Brothers FC looking the stronger of the two sides. Komron Tursunov almost bagged the first goal from a counter-attacking move but his attempt was off target.

Although it was an evenly contested battle at the center of the park, the Goan outfit came out on top in regards to the intensity of the attacks. Mateus Costa's side bombarded the opposition box with numerous amounts of long-balls. It was end-to-end action for both teams which consisted of effective defending and counter-attacks.

Churchill Brothers FC were clearly the better side as they bombed cross after cross into the Aizawl FC box. However, the defenders of the People's Club efficiently kept them away.

Aizawl FC goalkeeper Anuj Kumar put on a heroic display to keep Yan Law's side in the contest. However, they could not stand strong for too long. Bryce Miranda sent in a perfectly measured cross that was met by Kenneth Ngwoke. The forward slotted it home to fire Costa's side into the lead before the break.

They added a second goal courtesy of Komron Tursunov. The goal put the Goan outfit in the driver's seat for this encounter.

Aizawl FC's efforts not enough to get the better of Churchill Brothers FC

Aizawl FC started the second half with the intent to get back into the game. Willis Deon Plaza was introduced into the scheme of things, replacing David Lalhlansanga. Their continuous attacking play eventually led to the goal.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia scored from a free kick from just outside the box. Yan Law's men turned on the heat in pursuit of an equalizing goal but Churchill Brothers FC were up to the task at hand. Their custodian Shilton Paul has to be credited for his distribution skills in this game.

Sekou Sylla could have put daylight between the two sides but his attempt from outside the box was inches wide. Meanwhile, Willis Plaza tried to bag the equalizer when he attempted to flick Samuel Lalmuanpuia's free kick. However, the attempt landed on top of the net.

Bryce Miranda was taken off to be replaced by Saurav Mandal. Yan Law made a few substitutions as well as K. Lalmalsawma and R Malsawmtluanga were taken off to be replaced by Lalliansanga and Joseph Vanlalhruaia. Costa added Vikas to the mix to strengthen the defense. This was done at the cost of Komron Tursunov, who picked up a booking for time-wasting.

Churchill Brothers FC managed to hold onto their lead and saw the game through to the end, bagging three vital points. As for Aizawl FC, the side failed to build on their two-game winning streak.

