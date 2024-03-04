Churchill Brothers' Nischal Chandan confident of team's fortunes changing after win over Delhi FC | I-League 2023-24

Churchill Brothers prepare to take on Shillong Lajong in a match in the I-League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. This game will be fought with intensity as both teams will feel that they have a real chance of getting all three points.

Nischal Chandan, who has put in stellar showings for Churchill in defence this season, spoke to Sportskeeda about what his hopes for the rest of the season are, and what made him join the Goan giants from Sudeva Delhi.

Chandan, whose technical abilities with the ball at his feet have been praised widely by everyone who has seen him play, admits that although the season has not gone as per plan for Churchill, they are keen on turning things around soon.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q. Tell us how your move to Churchill Brothers from Sudeva Delhi has been. What would you make of the season so far?

Chandan: The season has been a little below par for a club as big as Churchill Brothers although it has been a decent season for me so far personally. I didn't have the best end to the last season, and that is why, I feel that things have been good for me so far here in Vasco da Gama.

Q. What led you to move to Churchill Brothers this season? Can you explain the reasons behind your move from Sudeva Delhi? I think you had to terminate your contract with them.

Chandan: I had to mutually part ways with Sudeva Delhi in January although I led the team in the Delhi league, the Durand Cup and the I-league. However, I am extremely grateful to the management of Churchill Brothers for having faith in me and giving me the chance to wear the iconic red jersey. This is a huge and historic club, and I am glad to be playing here.

Q. ⁠Tell us about the mood in the dressing room ahead of the match against Shillong Lajong on Monday. It is bound to be a game where tempers will be flared. Nothing short of a win shall do for your team

Chandan: The mood in the camp is good, especially after a tough win in the last game against Delhi FC; all the more for me personally for getting another clean sheet. That gave me and the other defenders a lot of confidence, and I am confident that we can do it against Lajong as well. It will be a good game, and we are looking forward to it.

Q. Now, to come to the million-dollar question, do you think Churchill can come out of the relegation zone and push for a top-six spot in the I-League this year?

Chandan: Churchill are a big club in terms of what they have achieved in their 36 years of existence and their ambition has always been to aim for the top. However, this season hasn't gone as we expected in terms of the goals we had set for ourselves as a group. Nonetheless, we are all working hard to make sure we end up as high as possible on the table by the end of the league.

Q. ⁠Tell our readers a bit about your personal training and preparation ahead of games.

Chandan: To be honest, there isn't any specific training program that I follow during the season; it is more of a special focus on my recovery, hydration and nutrition. The most important is that I am keeping my mental equilibrium and taking each match as it comes.

NOTE: Churchill Brothers' current standings in the I-League

Churchill Brothers are currently 11th in the I-League table with 17 points after 16 games. They do have a game in hand over 10th placed Namdhari and Rajasthan FC, both of whom have 18 points after 17 matches. The 11th, 12th, and 13th-placed teams in the I-League get relegated at the end of the season.