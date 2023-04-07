Churchill Brothers ran riot at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri as they defeated Real Kashmir FC 6-0 to secure a spot in the group stages of the Hero Super Cup.

The game was certainly one-sided from the first whistle, with Churchill Brothers pinning back their opponents. They took the lead in the 6th minute when midfielder Anil Rama Gaonkar was cynically fouled in the penalty box by Real Kashmir goalkeeper Imran Arshad.

Former NorthEast United player Martin Nicolas Chavez took the responsibility and calmly converted from the spot. The Red Machines continued to display quality football and were their efforts paid dividends as they doubled their lead in the 35th minute.

Real Kashmir captain Jestin George brought down Kingslee Fernandes near the edge of the box and conceded another penalty. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and, this time, Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah scored the resulting penalty.

Kromah was in the thick of the action again and netted his second of the night towards the end of the first half. He was there in the right place at the right time to tap in a rebound past the goalkeeper.

The first forty-five minutes was one that Churchill Brothers manager Mateus Costa would have cherished as his side displayed complete dominance.

Churchill Brothers' Ansumana Kromah adds two more goals in the second half

The Red Machines began the second half from where they left off in the first, often looking to carve open their opponents’ defense with pinpoint accuracy. Real Kashmir FC, meanwhile, looked to solidify their defense but their efforts were in vain.

As the clock reached the hour mark, Kromah, who was menacing in the first half, completed his hat trick in style. This time, he linked up with Chavez, and his finish was clinical in the penalty box.

The Liberian was certainly not done for the night as he found the net within two minutes of scoring his third goal. Kromah’s fourth goal was a thing of beauty as he left the defenders trailing in their wake before finding the back of the net for his team’s fifth goal of the game.

Uzbekistan’s Sardor Jakhonov who recently arrived at the club, added to Real Kashmir’s misery in the 75th minute. Imran Arshad was once again beaten as the Churchill Brothers secured a resounding 6-0 victory.

As a result, they are now placed in Group D alongside Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC, and ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC. The Red Machines will face the Islanders in their first game of the Hero Super Cup on April 11 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

