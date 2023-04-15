Churchill Brothers and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw in the Group D fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The ISL outfit dominated the proceedings but were guilty of missing chances in front of goal.

The Marina Machans started the game positively and showed intent to progress the ball through the channels. Their first chance arrived from a set-piece situation in the eighth minute.

Anirudh Thapa’s deep corner found an unmarked Julius Duker at the far post. The German teed up Vafa Hakhamaneshi in the six-yard box, but the defender couldn’t wrap his foot around the ball to trouble the keeper.

Chennaiyin looked threatening with the likes of Aakash Sangwan and Anirudh Thapa getting into dangerous positions and delivering dangerous crosses into the box. However, the Red Machines stood tall to fend off their opponents.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers opened up CFC’s defense on a couple of occasions, with Ansumana Kromah coming close to scoring around the half-hour mark. The Liberian took the ball away from Fallou Diagne with an excellent first touch, but his powerful effort was parried away by Samik Mirta in goal.

Kromah continued to pose problems for Chennaiyin FC's defense but lacked the final touch when Lalremruata found his run. The Marina Machans, however, committed men forward and had the half’s best chance on the stroke of half-time.

Following neat exchanges in wide areas, Thapa’s cross found Aakash Sangwan in the penalty box. However, the left back’s glancing header was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Churchill’s custodian Nora Fernandes.

The first half was certainly entertaining, with Chennaiyin FC taking control of the game. Nonetheless, both sides lacked the clinical edge to convert their chances and take the lead.

Chennaiyin FC's struggles in front of goal continue in the second half

Chennaiyin FC started the second half where they left off the first. Anirudh Thapa and Rahim Ali almost found the net, while Churchill Brothers’ Martin Chaves had a half-chance on the other end.

Kwame Karikari, who was well-marshaled by the Red Machines, finally had his first shot on target around the 65th minute. The ball kindly fell to his feet, but his right-footed effort was once again saved by Fernandes.

Set pieces appeared to be a source of chance creation for both sides. With twenty minutes left, Chavez’s flair was on display as he whipped in a delivery from the left flank. Mitra, however, adjudged the flight of the ball and pushed it away from danger.

The game witnessed a twist in the dying moments when Churchill midfielder Richard Costa was awarded a second yellow card for a lunging challenge on Mohammed Rafique. With a man advantage, CFC pushed forward with the hopes of finding the winner.

Nonetheless, Churchill’s backline remained composed as they held firm against everything Chennaiyin FC threw at them. The Red Machines secured their first point of the Hero Super Cup, while the Marina Machans will now face a do-or-die tie against Mumbai City FC for a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup.

