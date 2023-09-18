Clinical FC Nassaji Mazandaran stun Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League opener 

FC Nassaji Mazandaran defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 in the opening game of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. The Islanders had several opportunities, but goals from Ehsan Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Azadi in either half were enough to secure Nassaji's first victory in this competition.

Mumbai City started the game with intent, often looking to find their dangerous wingers – Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

It was Chhangte who had the first significant opportunity of the game, courtesy of an excellent setup by Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Nevertheless, his attempt from inside the penalty box narrowly missed the target, eliciting a sigh of relief from Nassaji's goalkeeper.

Mumbai City maintained control over possession and territory, consistently pushing their opponents deep into their own half. But their struggles in the attacking third were apparent during the first quarter of the match.

Surprisingly, it was the Iranian club who took the lead in the 34th minute, which arrived completely against the run of play. Winger Hossein Zamehran won the midfield duel and perfectly teed up Ehsan Hosseini, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

The hosts improved their intensity after the goal and managed to create a couple of half-chances. However, their approach was somewhat predictable, which played into the hands of the well-structured Nassaji defense.

At halftime, the scoreline stood at 1-0 in favor of the visitors, who would have been satisfied with their strong showings both in attack and defense.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran score in the second half to put the game to bed

The start to the second half mirrored the first, with the Islanders dominating possession, but without creating any clear-cut chances.

Nassaji, on the other end, had a huge chance to double their lead from a set-piece situation. Defender Vahid Mohammadzadeh’s guided header from Abbasi’s free-kick struck the post and rebounded out of play.

This was certainly a warning sign for the Islanders, who eventually began to showcase their ability and found openings on a couple of occasions. Lallianzuala Chhangte missed a golden opportunity once again, while Greg Stewart saw his long-range attempt sail over the crossbar in quick succession.

While Mumbai City failed to capitalize on their opportunities, the Iranian Cup champions were ruthless in front of goal and increased their lead around the hour mark. Farshid Esmaeili dispossessed Mishra in a dangerous position before setting up Mohammad Reza Azadi for a simple tap-in.

Throughout the evening, Mumbai City struggled to find the finishing touch, with Vikram Pratap Singh and Chhangte failing to convert from close range in the final few minutes of the game. Despite an improved performance in the second half, luck seemed to elude them.

Mumbai City FC will now travel to Uzbekistan to face Navrobhar on October 2, while Nassaji Mazandaran will welcome Al-Hilal SFC in the second game of the AFC Champions League.