CoA expresses 'surprise and disappointment' at FIFA's suspension of the AIFF

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) expressed its 'surprise and disappointment' in response to FIFA's decision to ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the early hours of Tuesday (August 16).

The CoA, in an official statement, underlined that the decision to suspend the Indian federation came at a time when extensive discussions have been going on over the past few days between all stakeholders, including FIFA-AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry as per the Order of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court-appointed body argued that they were also committed to implementing the top judicial body's order regarding the AIFF election.

CoA member Dr. SY Qureshi raised similar questions regarding the decision, however, he was hopeful that the suspension would be revoked promptly.

“The recent suspension of the FIFA comes as a surprise to us all, especially since we had already found mutually accepted terms. Besides, democratic elections to elect a General Body were already on the way. However, we are hopeful that all problems will be solved to restore normalcy at the earliest," Qureshi stated.

After the AIFF failed to hold its presidential re-election due in December 2020, the Supreme Court swooped in and asked long-serving AIFF President Praful Patel to step down and appoint a CoA to take over the day-to-day affairs of the federation. However, FIFA found the developments to be in violation of their statute and decided to ban the AIFF.

This is the first time in the federation's 85-year-old history that India has been banned by the global body.

FIFA's suspension comes at a time when the CoA and the Sports Ministry were doing their best, says CoA chairman Anil Dave

As stated by the CoA, in discussions with all the stakeholders, it was suggested that the election of the AIFF Executive Committee may be conducted with the Electoral College consisting of 36 state representatives. Furthermore, FIFA suggested through the Sports Ministry that the EC may consist of 23 members, including six eminent players. Out of the six players, four will be men and two women.

The CoA stressed that they had made all the arrangements to hold the election following the discussions, which were in full swing until late in the day on August 15. The CoA chairman Justice (retd.) Anil Dave stated:

“It is really deplorable that for almost last two years, the body, whose term had already been completed, had continued in an absolutely undemocratic and illegal manner, no action was taken."

"But when the Hon’ble Supreme Court passed an order to set things right so as to see that a democratically elected body takes charge, and when the CoA and the Sports Ministry were doing their best for the implementation of the Order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the order of the suspension was passed by FIFA,” he added.

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Disturbed to hear that FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation just two months before the U17 FIFA Women's World Cup in India.

Exactly 5 years ago, we were on a tour with the U17 FIFA Men's World Cup trophy & there was so much hope and optimism for Indian football Disturbed to hear that FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation just two months before the U17 FIFA Women's World Cup in India. Exactly 5 years ago, we were on a tour with the U17 FIFA Men's World Cup trophy & there was so much hope and optimism for Indian football https://t.co/s36VRzSPRJ

Meanwhile, the major implication that arises for India after the ban is that the country is on the brink of losing the hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. If the hosting rights of the tournament are awarded to another nation, India's chances of participation might also be jeopardized as they sealed a berth in the competition by virtue of being the hosts and not by merit.

The age-group tournament is slated to start from October 11 and the Indian footballing fraternity will be praying with baited breath that the suspension is revoked by then.

