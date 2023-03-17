Could have contributed much more had I been trusted: Youngster Himanshu Jangra opens up about his ISL 2022-23 campaign with East Bengal

A quick jog through social media posts dating back to August last year will reveal how eager and adamant East Bengal FC fans were for Himanshu Jangra to join their beloved club.

After his exploits for India in the U-20 SAFF Championship, Jangra was one of the hottest properties in the transfer market. The 18-year-old scored three goals in five matches in the tournament.

Not just the goals, but his off-the-ball work rate made him a constant threat in the attacking third. His parent club, Delhi FC, finally decided to loan out the starlet to the Torchbearers for a season. This was Himashu's shot at growing vigorously.

Now, six months down the line and after a grand total of 211 minutes in the Red and Gold outfit, the Minerva Punjab Academy product has seemingly been a forsaken figure at the club.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Himanshu Jangra recapitulated the emotions of his tumultuous first season in the Indian Super League. After the initial euphoria fizzled out, the lack of minutes, induced by national duties, injury, and decaying faith in the gaffer, besmirched the Haryana-born's growth.

What led to the sudden fall from grace?

"I’ve had a lot of interruptions this season, and I couldn't find the momentum I needed. With the national team call-up and my injury later on, I struggled quite a bit to make my space in the team, and I believe I could have contributed much more had I been trusted and given the chance," the youngster revealed.

Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC, who facilitated Jangra's move to East Bengal, was critical of the ISL club's treatment of the forward on social media.

Asked about Bajaj's comments against East Bengal, Jangra sidestepped the acquisitions but responded by saying:

"I cannot comment on that. I am on loan from Delhi FC until the end of the season and I intend to give my best for the club while I am here. I wish I could have done more this season, and many fans also felt that I had been sidelined without having the chance to perform."

In 2021, Himanshu became only the second Indian footballer to be included in the Guardian’s 60 Next Generation Players.

Reportedly, East Bengal recruited him upon the recommendation of coach Stephen Constantine. But why did he eventually stop featuring in Constantine's plans?

Himanshu underlined:

"Initially, I had a good rapport with the coach, and he was impressed with my speed and attacking play, there were even some discussions about my future at the club in the long term, but then after I returned from national team camp and then as I was recovering from my injury, I was trying to come back to full form as fast as I could but somewhere along the line coach lost faith in me, there was not much communication after that."

Was an honor to wear the legendary Red and Gold jersey: Himanshu Jangra proud to represent East Bengal FC despite a tumultuous campaign

Himanshu Jangra made two substitute appearances in the Durand Cup 2022, including a cameo in the 4-3 victory against Mumbai City FC.

Despite making a couple of substitute appearances, the youngster only found himself in the starting lineup deep into the season, in matchweek 14.

After losing his footing at the club, will Himanshu continue his future with the club? The 18-year-old stated:

"I am not sure about my future at the club, initially, they expressed interest in me long-term, but then things changed. I want to finish the season on a good note. Since I am on loan from Delhi FC, I will discuss with them my future plans, and I am ready for any challenge."

Finally, asked during the exclusive interaction whether he was proud to wear the Red and Gold jersey despite all the shortcomings, Himanshu averred:

"Absolutely, it was an honor to wear the legendary Red and Gold jersey, it’s one of the proudest moments of my career. I’m so thankful to experience the love and passion of the East Bengal FC fans. I will always cherish my time with the club."

His criticism of the Kolkata giants might have been reserved, but there's a visible halt to the meteoric rise of the prodigy that is Himanshu Jangra.

His young age ensures that there's a lot of room for rejuvenation and reinvention of his game in the near future, but will the youngster look for greener pastures to ply his trade? While time will answer that all-important question, not many can question Jangra's decision if he decides to.

