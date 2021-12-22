"Defensive errors cost us the game" - NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil after ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil expressed disappointment at his team's defensive performance after the 3-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday. Jamil opined that defensive errors led to their downfall in the game.

The Highlanders went ahead in the second minute of the game through V.P. Suhair's header from a corner. After taking the lead, Khalid Jamil's men sat back and soaked in all the pressure from ATKMB.

However, just seconds before from the half-time whistle, the Mariners equalized through Liston Colaco, owing to a miscued clearance from NorthEast United keeper Mirshad Michu.

Even in the lead-up to ATKMB's second goal, there was a lot of confusion amidst the NorthEast United FC defenders.

Asked by Sportskeeda during the post-match conference if individual errors were what cost NorthEast United the game, Khalid Jamil responded:

"Talking about the first goal, it was an individual error. In the second goal, we were completely out of shape. While in the third goal, man-marking wasn't there. So yes, it did cost us the game."

Jamil was also asked if NorthEast United FC were planning to get any defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window. The former Aizawl boss replied that so far only a replacement for Federico Gallego, who has been ruled out of the 2021-22 season, is imminent.

Gurjinder Kumar and midfield star Khassa Camara had to be taken off due to injuries during the game. Khalid Jamil, however, had no updates on their situation but said he hoped the injuries weren't serious.

"There were some mistakes in possession" - New ATKMB boss on team's performance against NorthEast United FC

ATK Mohun Bagan roped in head coach Juan Ferrando just yesterday after they parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas. Ferrando reportedly joined the ATKMB camp hours before the game.

Juan Ferrando opened up about what he said to his new players ahead of the NorthEast United clash in response to a Sportskeeda query.

"I was talking about tactics, about the space, about how to use the space, and other tactical details because I didn't have time to work with the team. But for me, it was more about talking about the psychological aspects than the tactical aspects."

Asked how successful the team were in implementing the tactical tweaks he talked about, the Spaniard said:

"It is difficult because they just changed the coach. But obviously they know me and how I like to play with high press. But there were some mistakes today in possession, in attack and it was necessary for me to talk to the players. It's normal. But I hope day by day they improve, they like this style and they improve as a team in this methodology."

With the win, ATKMB have catapulted to fifth in the points table. They have a talented squad and under Ferrando, who likes controlling possession and tempo, the Mariners can reach their attacking potential. However, the Kolkata club will face FC Goa next, which could be a slightly awkward homecoming for Juan Ferrando.

Edited by Prem Deshpande