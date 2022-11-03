FC Goa, in their first home match of the 2022-23 season, will host ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, November 3. This will be the first time new head coach Carlos Pena will marshal the troops from the sidelines in front of the home fans.

In the pre-match press conference, the Spanish gaffer opened up about his excitement for the occasion. The last time Pena was at the Fatorda Stadium, he was there as a player. Now, he returns as the head coach of the beloved side.

He said:

"It is going to be very special for me, and I did not think I would come back so soon with this team. I will try to enjoy the game as much as possible and will expect the same from our fans while they keep cheering for us from the stands. I am very excited for the game on Thursday."

However, Pena isn't ready to let the occasion overwhelm him or FC Goa. Speaking about his upcoming opponents, the head coach opined that the Gaurs need to respect Jamshedpur and be in their "best shape."

The FC Goa gaffer stated:

"They have changed the coach; they have lost some key players, but they have maintained the core of the team. It is a mixture of experience and strong characters in the Jamshedpur FC squad, and they are good on set-pieces, which helped them win the shield last season, which is very important. We respect the opposition and will be in our best shape to face them on Thursday."

"We have to learn from the game" - FC Goa boss Carlos Pena on their loss against Hyderabad FC

FC Goa are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter. Although the Gaurs completely dominated possession against the Nizams, Manolo Marquez's side were more effective on the ball.

Speaking about the last game, Carlos Pena averred:

"I got the team together and told the team that it was alright, as in this sport, we win some and lose some. I expressed to the boys and was proud of their performance, but not happy as we lost the game."

"This was the way I wanted the team to perform, they were organized and created chances. We tried to get at least a point, but the players showed fight. It is the past now, and we have to learn from the game," he added.

With the loss in the last game, FC Goa's record now stands at two victories in three matches, which puts them in fifth position on the table. With their undefeated run interrupted, Pena's side will be hoping to return to winning ways promptly.

