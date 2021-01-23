Difficult for us to play without possession: Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera after 1-0 win over SC East Bengal

Mumbai City FC continued their unbeaten run in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after defeating SC East Bengal 1-0 on Friday. Mourtada Fall scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

For the first time this season, Mumbai City FC had less ball possession than their opponent. According to ISL's official website, they only had 40% ball possession and managed just 326 passes against SC East Bengal.

Despite the win, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera wasn't happy with his side's performance. Speaking to the media after the match, he said:

"When we look at the stats, we can see we lost possession of the ball. And, it's difficult for us to play this way. Obviously, we need to improve, especially, in the second half. We were lucky. We played against a team which were seven games in a row unbeaten. Maybe, in the first half we had chances to score the second goal."

The corresponding fixture between the two sides was a one-sided affair as Mumbai City FC beat an unsettled SC East Bengal team 3-0. There was a marked improved in the ISL debutants' performance this time around, and Sergio Lobera acknowledged the same.

"They have improved a lot and they have new players. They are a very competitive team. The results speak about themselves. They were seven games unbeaten. They played very well. It is not possible to compare this team with the first part of the season," Lobera said.

The Mumbai FC coach further added:

"It's not possible you play the way you want to play. The opponent team sometimes forces you to play in another way. In the second half, we suffered a lot because we didn't have the possession to keep the ball. Tactically, we played in our own half. This is not the best way for us. We need to win more games and have to improve in this situation. We need to work about this."

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera highlights the importance of set-pieces

A dominant display at the back coupled with the winning ⚽ of #SCEBMCFC!



Check out Mourtada Fall's Hero of the Match performance here 📺#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/QmcIKAAXL2 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 22, 2021

Mourtada Fall scored his second goal of the season after guiding his thumping header into the back of the East Bengal net. The Mumbai City FC defender also made seven clearances, three interceptions, and two blocks in the game.

"I think he's very good attacking player. The balance of the team is the most important thing. It's not about one player. It is impossible to win 9 games with performance of only two or three players. The collective job is the most important thing for me as a coach. And, I am happy with the balance of the squad," Lobera praised Fall's abilities.

Mumbai City FC have scored 11 of their 18 goals this season from dead-ball situations. Sergio Lobera emphasized the importance of set-pieces as his former employers FC Goa lost the 2018-19 ISL final to Bengaluru FC through Rahul Bheke's header from a corner-kick in extra-time.

"We do everything to change the result and classification of the games. We lost the final with FC Goa with 10 players from a corner. And, I am very lucky that (Jesus) Tato is doing amazing job with set-pieces. We are scoring goals. But, we also defend very well in set-pieces. I think that is also important," Lobera concluded.

Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.