Durand Cup 2021: Clinical Army Green leave Jamshedpur chasing shadows

Army Green outclassed Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in a Group B clash of the Durand Cup 2021 at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground in Kolkata on Friday. The win puts Army Green level on points with their opponents of the day and FC Goa, who play three days later.

Wideman Deepak Singh was the star of the show with two goals, scored either side of the half-time whistle. Sochin Chhetri added a third before Jitendra Singh pulled one back for Jamshedpur from the penalty spot.

Army Green and Jamshedpur show attacking intent

Both teams made a positive start and Jamshedpur had their first chance right after kick-off but winger Sorokhaibam Meitei skied his effort. Army Green had an effort go off target through Dip Majumdar who shot wide after a scuffed effort by Sukesh Leon had landed on his feet.

In the 20th minute, Army Green striker Lallawmkima ran onto a Sukesh flick-on and lobbed the onrushing Jamshedpur goalkeeper Vishal Yadav. But the defenders got back in time and headed the effort away.

It was Jamshedpur’s turn to attack 10 minutes later as Lalruatmawia received a diagonal on the left flank. He cut inside and shot but his effort went straight into the arms of Army Green goalkeeper Sarath Narayanan.

The breakthrough arrived two minutes before half-time and Majumdar was the architect. He received the ball on the turn which took two Jamshedpur defenders out and laid it on a plate for Deepak to score.

Jamshedpur were caught napping again at the start of the second half and found themselves 2-0 down in the 48th minute. A harmless-looking long ball was floated by defender Subash Limbu which was flicked on by Sukesh. Deepak ran onto it as the defense watched and slotted it past the keeper.

Army Green inflicted further misery on their opponents just before the hour mark with another set piece. A corner from the left was taken short and Sochin Chhetri got on the end of Sukesh’s cross to make it 3-0.

Jamshedpur were given a glimmer of hope immediately after they were awarded a penalty courtesy a Subash handball. Jitendra stepped up and smashed it into the roof of the net straight down the middle to give Sarath no chance in goal.

That goal gave the young Jamshedpur side some impetus as they chased a way back into the game. Unfortunately, the drive was not matched by the quality they offered on the attack with no clear chances created for the rest of the game.

The win for Army Green has blown open Group B and Jamshedpur might have the most difficult task. They will take on FC Goa in their final game while Army Green face Sudeva Delhi who might be eliminated by then.

