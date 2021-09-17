Durand Cup 2021: 5-star FC Goa eliminate Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in their final game of Group B at the Durand Cup 2021. Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaonkar each scored braces to eliminate Jamshedpur FC and send FC Goa through as group winners.

Nemil, in particular, was the star of the show as he ran rings around the opponent's defense. He capped his performance with the goal of the game, chipping the goalkeeper from inside the box.

Brandon Fernandes, FC Goa’s captain for the day, got his side’s first shot on target after his drive from outside the box was saved.

In the 19th minute, FC Goa midfielder Princeton Rebello drove forward from the left and crossed it in. Forward Devendra flicked it towards goal but goalkeeper Vishal Yadav put it out for a corner.

Brandon took the corner and an unmarked Devendra headed it past Vishal into the far post to open the scoring for FC Goa.

Seven minutes later, they had doubled their lead. Redeem Tlang made a run into the box from the left and passed it to Nemil. The young midfielder laid it on for Princeton, whose initial shot was blocked, but he smashed in the rebound to make it 2-0.

FC Goa put the game to bed two minutes before half-time with a similar goal. Brandon cut in from the left and his shot was spilled by Vishal. Devendra tapped in the resulting rebound for his second and FC Goa’s third goal of the game.

Nemil steals the show for FC Goa

The second half was the Muhammed Nemil show. Barely 45 seconds after kick-off, Spaniard Alberto Noguera sent the 19-year-old from Kozhikode through on goal. It looked like the keeper would get there first but Nemil stretched out a leg to send the ball past a hapless Vishal.

FC Goa reduced gear after their fourth goal and knocked the ball about, dominating possession. Their goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari gave the ball away in a dangerous area but he made amends by saving Jamshedpur striker Lalruatmawia’s shot.

Before the hour mark, both teams had half-decent chances but couldn’t capitalize. For FC Goa, substitute Edu Bedia headed over a free-kick from Noguera. Jamshedpur substitute Sakir Ali made a run into the penalty area but Hrithik dealt with his near-post shot.

In the 74th minute, Nemil ran onto a pass by Edu and seeing the goalkeeper off his line, he tried to lob him. But his effort went over the bar.

Seven minutes later, he made no mistake. Finding himself in a similar position, he could have had a low shot at the far post seeing where the goalkeeper was. But Nemil had other ideas and produced a sublime chip to cap off his team’s five-star performance.

Edited by Aditya Singh