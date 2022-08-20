Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan fall prey to disciplined Rajasthan United FC

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan faced off against Rajasthan United FC in the duo's 2022 Durand Cup opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20. It was essential for Juan Ferrando's side to register their first win of the tournament after Mumbai City FC picked up three points against the Indian Navy football team.

From the very first whistle, ATK Mohun Bagan looked more dominant on the ball. The Mariners were deployed in a 3-5-2 against a Rajasthan United FC side that decided to sit back.

While the away side decided on soaking pressure, the Mariners circulated possession from one flank to another in a bid to open up Pushpender Kundu's defensive setup. However, as the half progressed, Ferrando's men progressed further into the opposition's half and created a few chances inside the box. But the lack of quality in the final third became a reason to worry.

Meanwhile, Kundu's men occasionally attempted to break away in a counter-attacking move against a side that was fully committed to attacking.

Towards the end of the first half, ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashique Kuruniyan darted down the left flank and whipped in a low cross only to be met by Kiyan Nassiri. However, the lead was short-lived. Rajasthan United FC's Bektur Amangeldiev was lurking close to goal and took his chances from a low cross coming in from the left flank, leveling the scoring right before half-time.

Rajasthan United FC shock ATK Mohun Bagan on home turf

The second half started with the Mariners looking determined to get back into the lead. Within minutes of the resumption, Kuruniyan was spotted by Hugo Boumous during an offensive set-piece move and the winger blasted it past Niraj Kumar in goal.

Debutants Florentin Pogba and Ashique Kuruniyan made their mark in the game, dominating their respective departments. However, Pushpender Kundu's men were not one to go back without a fight. The side won a corner in the 60th minute. ATK Mohun Bagan's defense failed to deal with the danger while Lalremsanga, who was close to the goal, chipped it in past Arsh Shaikh.

With the game back on level terms, Rajasthan United FC slowed down the tempo of the game as the Mariners struggled to find the winning goal.

Manvir Singh was brought into the game alongside debutants Asish Rai and Brendan Hamil. Hamil replaced Pogba, who had a decent start to his career in Indian football. Within moments of his introduction, Manvir Singh found himself open on goal. But the Indian national team forward blasted it wide. There were a few more chances that fell to him but the forward failed to make an impact.

As the match neared its end, ATK Mohun Bagan committed more numbers forward in pursuit of a third goal. Rajasthan United FC were resilient at the back and continued to disappoint the Kolkata-based outfit.

Amidst all the action happening in the away side's box, the ball was cleared by one of the defenders. Kundu's side charged forward, looking to add more to Juan Ferrando's disappointment. Gyamar Nikum sneaked in behind Carl McHugh and met a cross coming in from the left flank, scoring past Arsh Shaikh.

The match ended 3-2 in favor of Rajasthan United FC, with the Mariners now facing the tough task of getting themselves back into the competition.

