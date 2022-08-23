Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC register emphatic victory over Indian Air Force FT

Bengaluru FC, powered by the duo of Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri, marauded the Indian Air Force in their second game of the Durand Cup 2022. They scripted a 4-0 victory at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 23).

The 2021 semi-finalists came into the game off a win against a young Jamshedpur FC side. Skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half while substitute Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second 45 minutes. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force suffered a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa.

The Blues started tonight right from where they left off against Jamshedpur FC. Dominating the proceedings, Bengaluru FC opened the scoring right away in the eighth minute through Krishna. Aleksandar Jovanovic played an inch-perfect diagonal ball for Krishna, who brought it down with a delicate touch and outmuscled his marker and slipped the ball past the onrushing keeper.

Soon after, Chhetri got in at the end of a deflected cross from Prabir Das and sneaked it past Shibinraj in the Air Force goal. Das' contribution in the second goal was an indication of his relentless workrate down the right flank and his chemistry with the attackers. The Blues went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Bengaluru FC continue their attacking persistence in the second-half

After the break, Bengaluru FC started strongly once again, forcing the Indian Air Force on the back foot. Simon Grayson opted for a few quick substitutions to rejuvinate the side. Jovanovic and Wungngayam Muirang were replaced by Alan Costa and Parag Shrivas. A few minutes later, Faisal Ali was brought on in place of Roy Krishna.

In the 68th minute, Faisal made an immediate impact as he added a third for BFC. However, it was Udanta Singh and Suresh Wangjam's contribution that defined the goal. Suresh chased the loose ball and did well to stop it from going out of bounds. He then laid it off to Udanta, who threaded a neat ball to the former Mohammedan SC winger.

The Airmen came close to scoring in the 81st minute. Arashpreet jumped the highest to deflect a powerful header towards goal but it grazed the top of the net and went out.

However, just before the final whistle, Sivasakthi Narayanan closed out the tie with a final blow in the third minute of injury time. Suresh was yet again amongst the mix as he threaded the young forward through.

Next up, Bengaluru FC will square off against a youthful FC Goa side at the VYBK Stadium on August 30.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit