Durand Cup 2022: Lalruatmawia goal helps Jamshedpur FC edge past the Indian Air Force FT

Jamshedpur FC squared off against the Air Indian Force FT at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, September 1. Having managed to pick up only one win against FC Goa in the group phase, Carlos Santamarina's side looked to finish their 2022 Durand Cup campaign on a brighter note. Meanwhile, Priya Darshan's side were unable to make an impact in this edition of the tournament.

The match kicked off with Jamshedpur FC looking to score an early goal. However, within minutes, both teams slowed the game down and most of the action was outside the final third on either side. However, out of the blue, Indian Air Force FT skipper Vivek Kumar produced an effort just to see it strike the post.

The Red Miners steadily gained control over the game. Consequently, it was Santamarina's men who made the breakthrough first. Piyush Thakuri was on the conclusive end of a good build-up by the Red Miners and the pacy forward managed to tuck it in past the goalkeeper.

Priya Darshan's side weren't one to see this game slip away from their grip. Mohammad Danish produced another effort but Jamshedpur FC's custodian Mohit Singh Dhami was equal to the task.

The Indian Air Force FT's efforts paid off when Mohit failed to stop Naorem Somananda Singh's long-distance strike. The Red Miners could have fired themselves into the lead towards the end of the first half when Vinil Poojary was able to meet Lalruatmawia's cross. However, Air Force FT's custodian Dinesh was in the right place to block the attempt.

Indian Air Force FT's Manimaran conjured up another chance for his side but Mohit was quick to himself in a one-on-one situation with the player and dealt with the danger. The first half ended with both sides having a foot in the game.

Indian Air Force FT succumbed to a late Jamshedpur FC goal

Priya Darshan's side started the second half with good intensity, looking to add a second goal to their name. But just like the first half, the two teams lost their tempo and the half suddenly turned into a chaotic affair.

Amidst all the action, Santamarina's side created an opportunity in the opposition box. Lalruatmawia turned inside, beating a defender along the way and squared a well-measured pass for his teammates. Kamlesh Singh, who had just come on as a substitute, blew the chance with an effort that was way off target.

The match lost its charm as it neared its conclusion. Both sides seemed comfortable with one point and it didn't look like they were keen to go for the kill. But Jamshedpur FC had other plans.

Lalruatmawia, who had been lively throughout the match, was spotted by Tapan Halder. The young forward darted into the box to meet a cross from his teammate, firing his side into the lead in the 84th minute. The goal added color to Lalruatmawia's performance against the Indian Air Force FT.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of the Red Miners, who managed to sneak away with a late winner against a decent Indian Air Force FT.

Edited by Ankush Das