Durand Cup 2022: Late strike by Bengaluru FC's Siva Sakthi spoil Mohammedan SC's perfect record

Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the 2022 Durand Cup Group A clash between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC. Blues forward Siva Sakthi scored an injury-time goal to help his side steal a point in their clash against the Black Panthers.

After Abhishek Halder was sent off in the second half, the 10-man Mohammedan SC defended in numbers to protect their lead. However, Simon Grayson's side piled on the pressure to snatch the equalizer.

Ahead of the game, Mohammedan SC was sitting at the top of their group followed by Bengaluru FC. Only a loss could have affected coach Andrey Chernyshov's side's position.

After the teams were announced, it was pretty clear that the Kolkata-based outfit wanted a stronger backline with both Shaher Shaheen and Ousmane N'Diaye chosen to start the game. Regular first-team defender Sairuatkima began on the bench.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC fielded a strong side that had both Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri leading the attack. Javier Hernandez made the starting line-up as well alongside former Black Panthers forward Faisal Ali.

Sandesh Jhingan and Aleksandar Jovanovic formed a backline that included Prabir Das and Hira Mondal on the two flanks.

The ISL outfit looked stronger of the two during the initial moments, with the Black Panthers sitting back. The Blues had an early opening on goal when a Hernandez-freekick clearance fell to Jovanovic.

But the Australian centre-back's header went above the crossbar. Soon afterwards, Mohammedan SC found themselves ahead in the game.

Abhash Thapa darted in from the left-flank and sent in a low cross for Sk. Faiaz, whose attempt was blocked by Lara Sharma. However, the rebound fell to Pritam Singh, who was lurking around the goal, and the forward wasted no time in firing in from close range.

The early goal changed the scenario of the game, with Mohammedan SC looking more ambitious in comparison to Bengaluru FC. Trinidadian ace Marcus Joseph let loose another shot from outside the box that was deflected away on its way to the goal.

The Blues' custodian made sure he kept his side in the game. At the other end, Faisal Ali and Hira combined to whip in a cross towards the near post. Krishna, who was unmarked in the area near the goal, failed to connect with the cross and saw his attempt go above the crossbar.

Marcus Joseph and Sk. Faiaz's fired-up performances not enough for Mohammedan SC

Marcus Joseph and Sk. Faiaz have been the best performers for Mohammedan SC in the Durand Cup so far. The pace and footwork of the two Black Panthers' forwards have petrified opposition defenses and their match against Bengaluru FC was no different.

Both players combined really well with their teammates in small spaces and opened up areas beyond the opposition's defensive lines.

But after the first goal against Simon Grayson's side, Chernyshov's side slowly lost control over the game and were on the receiving end of continuous waves of attacks. Despite failing to bag all three points from their final group encounter, the Black Panthers have managed to hold onto their position at the top of Group A.

Edited by S Chowdhury